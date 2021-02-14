I don’t know if you noticed, but it’s a little blizzardy out right now, and the city is completely transformed. Not just in its appearance, but in its use: Hills are for skiing, sidewalks are for snowball fights, unplowed streets are pleasant strollable boulevards instead of car-choked sewers. It’s Seattle, but not Seattle. It’s Snow-Seattle.

So how are you taking advantage of this sudden transformation? Are you among those building snowcreatures in Cal Anderson? Did you take your flabbergasted dog to the Arboretum? How’s Alki Beach looking right now? I’d like to see what you’re seeing. Tweet your pics and video at me and I’ll feature some of them in a roundup.

(And if you're looking for some helpful resources, learn all about sleds here; and about shopping and road closures and so forth here.)

In the meantime, here’s some of the highlights from Saturday:

I don't know why Seattle residents own sleds but these kids are fortunate that they do. Matt Baume

The Stimson-Green Mansion looks like a good witch's cabin. Matt Baume

Construction sites: completely silent for now. Matt Baume

This is as dense as traffic should ever be on I-5. Matt Baume

We're living in a snowglobe, still under construction. Matt Baume

A snowball fight (or snowball date????) at the community college. Matt Baume

The nice thing about a snowstorm is it gives you permission to be a tourist. Matt Baume

And here's a few more views from around Twitter in the last day or two:

This summer, SPD decided to commandeer the sidewalk so they could build a little castle for themselves. Some helpful neighbors decided to pitch in and contribute with a snow barricade. (The cops did not take it well.)

Never underestimate the importance of a canny copyeditor:

This Stellar’s Jay has impressive control over its gag reflex. (But don’t put out bird feeders until March.)

One reason I like dogs is because they get as excited about the snow as I do:

Ok, cats too:


This nerd 3D printed a snowball maker!!!


Not a bad view for a sledding hill:

If you notice a fire hydrant, give it a little brushing.

Watch out around Rainier Square Tower — the slanty roof is causing periodic snow-avalanches onto the sidewalk.


At first I was like “who wants a hamburger right now” but you know what, sitting in a park and enjoying a hot cheesy-grease snack actually sounds pretty good.

And if you feel the need to go for a drive, remember, there's just one trick you need to know to drive safely in the snow: Do not.