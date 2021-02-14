So, How’s Your Snowstorm Going?

Hey Seattles. What’s your view of the city this weekend? Tweet your snowstorm pics & video at me and I’ll put some of them on @TheStranger. pic.twitter.com/X2eSHshgcp

— Matt Baume (@MattBaume) February 14, 2021

I don’t know if you noticed, but it’s a little blizzardy out right now, and the city is completely transformed. Not just in its appearance, but in its use: Hills are for skiing, sidewalks are for snowball fights, unplowed streets are pleasant strollable boulevards instead of car-choked sewers. It’s Seattle, but not Seattle. It’s Snow-Seattle.

So how are you taking advantage of this sudden transformation? Are you among those building snowcreatures in Cal Anderson? Did you take your flabbergasted dog to the Arboretum? How’s Alki Beach looking right now? I’d like to see what you’re seeing. Tweet your pics and video at me and I’ll feature some of them in a roundup.

(And if you're looking for some helpful resources, learn all about sleds here; and about shopping and road closures and so forth here.)

In the meantime, here’s some of the highlights from Saturday:

I don't know why Seattle residents own sleds but these kids are fortunate that they do. Matt Baume

The Stimson-Green Mansion looks like a good witch's cabin. Matt Baume

Construction sites: completely silent for now. Matt Baume

This is as dense as traffic should ever be on I-5. Matt Baume

We're living in a snowglobe, still under construction. Matt Baume

A snowball fight (or snowball date????) at the community college. Matt Baume

The nice thing about a snowstorm is it gives you permission to be a tourist. Matt Baume

And here's a few more views from around Twitter in the last day or two:

Today is cute 🎿🌃 pic.twitter.com/XbmhAJygCu

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) February 13, 2021

This summer, SPD decided to commandeer the sidewalk so they could build a little castle for themselves. Some helpful neighbors decided to pitch in and contribute with a snow barricade. (The cops did not take it well.)

Never underestimate the importance of a canny copyeditor:

This Stellar’s Jay has impressive control over its gag reflex. (But don’t put out bird feeders until March.)

One reason I like dogs is because they get as excited about the snow as I do:



Ok, cats too:



This nerd 3D printed a snowball maker!!!

The Seattle snow means #3dprinting the ducky snowball maker WAS WORTH IT. pic.twitter.com/ToG82eld7T

— Joel Telling - 3D Printing Nerd (@joeltelling) February 13, 2021



Not a bad view for a sledding hill:

In case you need one more video of people sledding down the steep streets of Seattle today.



#SeattleWinter #seattlesnow pic.twitter.com/JzOy2ZWGM4

— Molly Ringle 📚 (@mollyringle) February 14, 2021

If you notice a fire hydrant, give it a little brushing.

If you’re out enjoying the snow, then please help us out in removing snow from your neighborhood hydrants. This helps us quickly find and access them in case of a fire. #WinterSafetyTips pic.twitter.com/EgmeMuxyi7

— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) February 13, 2021



Watch out around Rainier Square Tower — the slanty roof is causing periodic snow-avalanches onto the sidewalk.

The architecture at the new 850ft tall Rainier Square Tower (#Seattle's second tallest) is fun to look at even on non-snow days. As snow builds up on each floor, gravity takes over eventually and mini-avalanches cascade down to the street. pic.twitter.com/anm6m7ZJ08

— Paul Britton (@paulstorms) February 14, 2021



At first I was like “who wants a hamburger right now” but you know what, sitting in a park and enjoying a hot cheesy-grease snack actually sounds pretty good.

Get out your warm clothes because it’s a snow day Seattle, Edmonds & Kent/Des Moines! All our locations will be ready to fuel your snow ball fights, sledding and cross country skiing with delicious burgers, fries and shakes starting at 10:30! #deliciousmemories pic.twitter.com/BchpO8jOvw

— Dick's Drive-Ins (@DicksDriveIns) February 13, 2021

And if you feel the need to go for a drive, remember, there's just one trick you need to know to drive safely in the snow: Do not.