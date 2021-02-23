New Savage Lovecast: With Charles M. Blow

Is it wrong to suggest to your unsuccessful internet date that she start seeing your roommate instead?

A woman's friend-with-benefits pal is becoming obsessed with sex! He fills her drawers with sex toys for her to use on him. But he pays scant attention to her pleasure. What's the next step here?

On the Magnum, Dan interviews Charles M. Blow- the acclaimed journalist and op-ed columnist for the New York Times. They discuss his new book The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto.

And, a man's girlfriend is considering becoming a sugar baby. But he's worried about it, and doesn't quite understand why.

Listen here:

