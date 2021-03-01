This Wednesday! It's the I, Anonymous Show with Special Guest Matt Braunger!

HEAR YE! HEAR YE! Do you miss live comedy? ("YES!") Do you want to support The Stranger and Portland Mercury AND laugh your buttz off in the process? ("YES! YES!") Then the upcoming Wednesday, March 3, I, Anonymous Show (Livestream Edition) is for you! Here's how it works: We get the funniest local and national comedians to riff and heckle the wildest, jaw-droppingly wrong, and uncensored I, Anonymous submissions from the famous column , and in return you get a jam-packed evening of laughs!

The previous I, Anonymous Shows have been wildly funny and entertaining (and included some fun audience participation!), so you truly do not want to miss this one! Joining your delightful host Kate Murphy (a Portland Mercury "Undisputable Genius of Comedy") will be the following murderers' row of hilarious comedians:

• ARLO WEIERHAUSER (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Portland's Funniest Person 2017, Lez Standup, Mercury Genius of Comedy, and former I, Anonymous Show host)

• SHAIN BRENDEN (Mercury Undisputable Genius of Comedy, WW's Funniest Five, Portland's Funniest finalist, San Francisco Sketchfest, 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival)

• And the fantabulous MATT BRAUNGER (MADtv, NBC's Up All Night, BoJack Horseman, Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, The Late Late Show, Comedy Bang! Bang!)

Dang, folks! That is one helluva lineup right there! So if you need some guaranteed laughs, the I, Anonymous Show is the cure you've been looking for. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW for the livestream I, Anonymous Show—coming at ya WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, at 8 pm! IT'S A LAFF RIOT WE'RE TELLING YA!