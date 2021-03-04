HEY SMUT LOVERS! You should really consider what your priorities are, because this is the LAST WEEKEND to catch the 2021 HUMP! Film Fest! There's a late-night screening of HUMP! this Friday (March 5), and this Saturday's (March 6) showing is extra special because you'll be included in a Zoom chat with the one and only DAN SAVAGE, the illustrious founder of HUMP! That's right, Dan will hop into the Zoom room to answer your questions and watch the final night of HUMP! 2021 with Y-O-U.
As a reminder, HUMP! is the annual film festival where sexy amateur filmmakers share their lustiest five-minute dirty movies with the world. This delightfully sex-positive fest features all sorts of horny fun, including hardcore, softcore, live action, stop action, animated, musical, kinky, vanilla, straight, gay, lez, bi, trans, and genderqueer flicks that are guaranteed to have you squirming in glee!
Support The Stranger
So don't miss Saturday's screening with Dan (or if you prefer, Friday's late-night screening for all you LOVERS out there). WANT A TASTE OF WHAT YOU'LL SEE AT THIS YEAR'S HUMP? Check out the sexy, NSFW trailer!
Yum. SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? Get your tickets for the FINAL WEEKEND of HUMP! 2021 now and here. (After the 2020 we've had? You need this!)