Art Mailbox: Wa Na Wari's New Artist Residency, Brandi Carlile Wins a Grammy, I Want to Play an Evolano

Wa Na Wari announced the six recipients of their inaugural artist residency program for 2021-2022: Adetola Abatan, Amber Flame, AshaAung Helmstetter, Natasha Marin, Joshua Nucci, and Ruth Zekariase will all receive a month-long residency at the Black arts-centered space. Each artist will also get a stipend and a chance to show their new work at an exhibition in the space after the residency is over. If you haven't paid a visit to Wa Na Wari—which is situated inside a fifth-generation Black-owned home in the Central District—you absolutely should. The house itself is inspirational to walk through, and it heals just by existing. They reopened for entry last week, and you can reserve a ticket to visit.

And more Wa Na Wari news that you may have missed: Last week the space announced the launch of their Seattle Black Spatial Histories Institute, an oral history/community story training program done in partnership with the Shelf Life Community Story Project. The institute is searching for a six-person cohort that will "explore the ethics, techniques, best practices, tensions, and dilemmas of oral history," especially as it pertains to Black Seattle. Learn more about the program here.

Brandi Carlile is a winner, baby: At last night's socially distant Grammys, the country singer with Seattle roots took home Best Country Song with the rest of her supergroup, The Highwomen, for "Crowded Table." She also performed John Prine's "I Remember Everything" in tribute to the late country icon who died of COVID last year:

I'd really like to play the Evolano: Seattle-based musician Clark Battle was featured last week in a New York Times article for his invention called the Evolano, as in "evolved piano." The instrument falls somewhere between a piano and a cello; it has key and hammers like a piano, but the player can easily change the chord by sliding the keys over a curved fret. Battle and his Evolano were finalists in the 2021 Guthman Musical Instrument Competition, though inventor Ulfur Hansson's Segulharpa ended up taking home first when the winners were announced on Friday. Give a listen to Battle's Evolano:

From Seattle to Chicago to Paris: After recently shutting down her Seattle gallery and decamping to Chicago, gallerist Mariane Ibrahim is now bringing her incredible roster of artists from the African diaspora to Paris. Her new outpost will open in September on Avenue Matignon in the 8th arrondissement of the French capital, in case you needed something to go see on your post-vax travels.

Have you also noticed the art installation on 12th and E Pike during your nightly pandemic walks? You're not alone. The public art installation on the upper windows of the Hybrid Space come from students in the University of Washington's Photomedia program, led by Seattle artist Rafael Soldi. In an Instagram post, Soldi said the projection was a chance for students to "get their work out there" since they couldn't get shows due to the pandemic. The exhibition runs through Friday, starting every night at sundown.

A fun look behind the scenes: The New York Times has an interesting look at the elaborate sculptural stand-ins created by the Museum of Modern Art for their upcoming exhibition of Alexander Calder. My biggest takeaway is that carpenters are cool as fuck.

You should go see this: Kelsey Fernkopf, co-founder of Western Neon School of Art, has a show up at Method Gallery called Transect. The exhibition features neon sculptures that imitate doorways. Between Transect and the recently opened Energy Drink at Museum of Museums, there's never been a better time to take a neon bath here in the city. Just remember to wear a mask. Reserve an appointment to visit Fernkopf's show here.