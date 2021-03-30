Let the swooning begin. Dan brings on one of his heroes, comedian Nick Kroll to answer some questions and to talk about his show Big Mouth. They chat about meeting sleazy, pre-teen masturbation, dating while famous and many other things. We love Nick Kroll, and so do you. Some of the interview is on the Micro version and all of it is on the Magnum.
Have you ever been eaten out while on acid? The caller in our opening sexcess story heartily recommends it.
A male erotic massage therapist has only had one client this year. When, oh when are we allowed to have sex again?
Finally, an obedient gay rights ally asks if he is permitted to use the term "butt hurt."
