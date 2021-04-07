sticker_patrol_header.jpg
"Ca$h for Your Warhol"

Anyone who has been traumatized by Boston will recognize this area code.
Andy Warhol is on my mind recently. I just started Wayne Koestenbaum's fantastic biography of Warhol, and news of Alice Neel's giant show in New York has me thinking about her intimate portrait of him. This sticker advertises what used to be a fake storefront/real installation art piece by Geoff Hargadon in Boston, which mimics those CASH FOR GOLD stores. The concept runs strong even though the location is now closed. But the phone number? It still works! Request your stickers here.

"Evict This!"
Go on!
I want this nail polish color.

"Fleshy Bones"
This is cute.
I love how the skin is still on the bones. It's a little creepy!

"Looking for my Self Worth"
Its laminated!
Well, have you found it yet? Via Hilary Nichols.

"Coffee Mocha Orca"
Love that wincing smile.
For some reason, I thought an orca like this one was part of Taco del Mar's logo but I was egregiously wrong. Thank you to Narboo for this Mocha Orca.

"Nobita and Doraemon"
Spotted near Scarecrow Video.
This cute little robotic cat is part of a $6 billion empire.

"The World Is a Pile of Shit"
Where is the lie?
Deep thoughts from Inspirational Grindo.

"Bulldog in a Balaclava"
This is how I would dress if I were a dog.
This dog is ready to rob (or ski).

"Two in the Pink"
Um.
Spotted near the Convention Center.

"Jelly Creature"
How precious!
This looks like Flubber and I'll use any excuse to post a clip of that wild film. RIP Robin:

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

