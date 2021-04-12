As you know, HUMP! is America's sweetest li'l dirty movie festival, featuring five-minute amateur porn flicks submitted by horny enthusiasts from all over the Pacific Northwest (and the world)! And after 15 years of HUMP!, you better believe we have a huge backlog of great, sexy short films... and wouldn't you like to revisit some? YES, YOU WOULD!
For five big weekends starting Friday, April 30, through Saturday, May 29, we'll be streaming a brand new volume of our festival, called "HUMP! Greatest Hits, Volume 3." This volume contains even more audience favorites—some you may remember, some you've never seen before—that are hot 'n' sexy, creative 'n' kinky, and heartfelt 'n' hilarious. And even better? In select screenings, you'll be able to watch LIVE with other hotsy-totsy HUMP! fans—and even some of the festival's directors and performers! As always, HUMP! features a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes—all united by a shared spirit of sex-positivity. It's a celebration of creative sexual expression, and a terrific (and hot!) way to be reminded that our humanity lies in our differences.
SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? Put some excitement into your weekends by streaming "HUMP! Greatest Hits, Volume 3" in the comfort of your own home (or bedroom) starting April 30. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW AND HERE!
Want a sexy taste of what you'll see? Watch the trailer for "HUMP! Greatest Hits, Volume 3"!