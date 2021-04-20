Greetings, weed lovers! If you love or support everything cannabis, then you will not want to miss tonight's 4/20 edition of the third annual SPLIFF film festival (from the makers of HUMP! and SLAY), streaming right at your gorgeous face RIGHT NOW and running through Saturday April 24!
SPLIFF is where filmmakers, artists, animators, and stoners share original film shorts that examine and/or celebrate cannabis and its liberating effects on our imaginations, appetites, libidos, and creative energies. At SPLIFF, you'll see films that will make you laugh, films that will make you think, and films that will make you ask, "What the fuck was that?!" SPLIFF is a film festival by stoners, for stoners.
If that sounds fun... well, prepare for it to get even funner, because select screenings will include an optional live viewing party so you can enjoy this amazing lineup of stoner films with hilarious hosts as well as a live audience. Check out these great ticket options!
• TONIGHT, Tues April 20: SPLIFF plus a Viewing Party Smoke Out - Hosted by drag queens Betty Wetter & Cookie Couture!
• Fri Apri 23: SPLIFF Film Festival! (Just the films—straight, no chaser.)
• Sat April 24: Closing night of SPLIFF plus a Viewing Party Smoke Out - Hosted by the Stranger's Chase Burns & Jasmyne Keimig!
These weed-inspired flicks are as fun and crazy as you think, so get your tickets NOW to the most blazing film festival of the year... SPLIFF! And don't miss the special 4/20 edition of SPLIFF, featuring a smoke-out with drag dolls Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture... TONIGHT!