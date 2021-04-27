Slog PM: A New Era of Masking, More Anti-Abortion Bills, Man-Hating Chihuahua Finds a Home

Got it? CDC

Just telling people to "take it outside," as we've done recently, isn't exactly nuanced: The new CDC guidance helps address that. But are the recommendations too confusing? Walking around Seattle this afternoon, I noticed most people were still wearing masks. What do you think? Will you ditch the mask when you're outdoors? Let's have a poll at the bottom of this post.

Good news: Prancer, the 13-pound gremlin Chihuahua who hates men and children, and was described as a "vessel for a traumatized Victorian child," has been adopted by a 36-year-old single lesbian in Connecticut.https://t.co/3xrCpWemVn

— NPR (@NPR) April 27, 2021

Great news.

Microsoft money: There's still lots of it. Microsoft beat its earnings estimates, writes Geekwire. The Eastside techies reported $41.7 billion in revenue (up 19% year-over-year) for the March quarter. Its profits? $15.5 billion, up 44%.

35 former staff members speak out about Lummi Island's Willow Inn:



The New York Times’s troubling expose of Lummi Island's renowned Willow Inn paints the picture of a toxic workplace https://t.co/o2onBP2vCy (Via @EaterSeattle)

— Eater (@Eater) April 27, 2021

Female employees from the island said [chef Blaine] Wetzel and other managers ordered them to lose weight and get manicures and eyelash extensions at their own expense, in order to polish the image the restaurant wanted to project. Mr. Wetzel denied this. Local girls were assumed by male employees to be sexually mature, they said; “island age” was a running joke. “‘Lummi Island 16’ meant that you were available for sex, and that any kind of creepy and predatory behavior was fine,” said Sarah Letchworth, 21, who was 15 when she started working there. (Several women who worked at the Willows said they did have sex with kitchen crew members. All said it occurred after they turned 16, the legal age of consent in Washington State. None said Mr. Wetzel had sex with staff members.)

I need to read the entire New York Times expose , but here's one part of the many allegations in the piece:

We've got open appointments at Lumen Field, Seattle: There are open appointments all over the state, too. A manager at the Arlington Mass Vaccination Site in Snohomish County emailed us this afternoon to let us know that they have a "WHOLE bunch of vaccines available this week." Check out the Arlington spots here and the Seattle spots here.



Over 3,000 vaccine appointments booked since Monday morning. If you were one of them, thank you! Now we need your help to fill the remaining 14,000 slots – tell your friends, tell your family, tell everyone you know. https://t.co/yu94BG2zkt

— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) April 27, 2021

Here's how many spots were available when I clicked that link this afternoon.

Hey Community! In case you haven't heard, Public Health — Seattle & King County is offering in-home vaccination for...

Posted by South Seattle Emerald on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Barnett highlighted that most of Houston's funding comes from the city's Democracy Voucher program: Mayoral candidates can redeem up to $800,000 in Democracy Voucher contributions, and Houston told Barnett that his campaign expects to hit its pre-primary election redemption limit ($400,000) by the end of this week.

"Financial momentum like that is unusual for a little-known candidate without connections to the city’s political establishment; it’s also exactly what the #DemocracyVoucher program was designed to promote." @PubliColaNews https://t.co/mUrRaEM7qI

— Andrew Grant Houston and The Rising Tide (@AGH4SEA) April 27, 2021

Thursday marks Biden's 100th day in office, and the takes are churning:



Trump’s first 100 days were sheer craziness. Biden’s are sheer competence

Biden’s First 100 Days Have Been Great for the Stock Market. What History Says Happens Next.

Lindsey Graham not impressed by Biden's first 100 days: 'Russia and China are already pushing him around'

100 days into his presidency, boring is Biden's superpower (lol)

Boring Biden will give his first address to a full Congress on Wednesday evening this week, at the close of his 99th day in office.

Podcast juggernaut and Spotify star Joe Rogan said on his podcast last week that...



"If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you’re eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this."

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a law restricting who can get abortions: The Republican governor's action "makes it a Class 6 felony, with a presumptive one-year prison sentence, to terminate a pregnancy if the procedure is sought because of a fetal genetic abnormality." Doctors, threatened with jail time, are worried about the broad language in the bill, as well as...

The bill confers civil rights to unborn children, requires fetal remains to be cremated or buried, prohibits educational institutions from performing abortions unless the mother’s life is in jeopardy, forbids the mailing or delivery of abortion-inducing drugs (which doctors use to manage miscarriages as well as to induce abortion) and prevents public money from being used to support research involving abortions.

And as the Guardian points out today: Towns all over the US are passing new anti-abortion rules.

Pour one out for Seattle's Oxbow visual art and performance space:

