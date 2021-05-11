My, what a fetish-y show we have for you this week!
Genital stretching? Check. Chastity belts? Sure. Piss play? Why not? Gainer/Feeder? Let's go!
In a more wholesome turn, Dan welcomes Dr. Debby Herbenick back to the show. The sex educator answers a question about the nature of multiple orgasms for women and the unwelcome phenomenon of sex headaches.
Support The Stranger
And finally, Dan gets into some complex thermodynamics as he explains how to keep your dildo nice and cold. But not too cold.
Listen here: