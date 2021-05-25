New Savage Lovecast: Enter the World of Furries with Matt Baume
Our opening "sex-cess" story is extra delightful this week because it centers on the Climbing Boy. Our caller advises you to get yourself one, pronto.
Ok, neo-pronouns. Just how ridiculous are they?
On the Magnum, Dan chats with Stranger writer Matt Baume about the friendly, pervy world of furries and the super-interesting work they've been doing with virtual reality spaces. You can check out Matt's posts about furries here, including: Are furries hacking VR sex? Yes, duh.
Can being a furry protect you from the coronavirus? No, sorry.
Did you know there are academics studying the science of furries? They're very nice.
Furry truckers are a thing? Furry truckers are a thing.
And, commenting on a shopgirl's ass—can you get away with it if you're a queer woman?
Listen here:
