Slog AM: Biden's Big Spending Plan, Facebook Stops Banning COVID-19 Conspiracies, Republicans Don't Want an Insurrection Probe

Stinking bag of flesh Mitch McConnell says no thanks to a commission that would probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection. ALEX WONG / GETTY NEWS

: Tomorrow, President Joe Biden plans to announce a budget that would vault U.S. spending to levels we haven't seen since World War II. According to the New York Times , Biden's plan outlines spending "$6 trillion in the 2022 fiscal year" that will "rise to $8.2 trillion by 2031." These estimates go hand in hand with Biden's infrastructure plan and vision to expand the social safety net: the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan. The plan estimates that national deficits will number above $1.3 trillion for a decade, however, Biden's plan to tax the wealthy and big corporations could chip away at that in the 2030s.

Boeing's on the hook for 737 penalties: The Federal Aviation Administration said that Boeing owes $17 million in penalties over the production of the 737 MAX aircraft that resulted in multiple airplane crashes and hundreds of casualties. If Boeing doesn't pay up in 30 days, they'll face another $10.1 million in additional penalties. Woooooof. Boeing also must implement several corrective actions, which the Seattle Times lays out here.

Seattle set to close vaccination sites: Get the vaccines while they're hot—and ubiquitous. Seattle will start shutting down its citywide jab sites in June since vaccine rates in the city are high. As it stands now, 60% of Seattleites are fully vaccinated and 76% have received at least one shot. The city will keep the fire department-run SoDo vaccination site up and running, but all the others—yes, even Lumen Field—are destined for closure next month.

Jeff's last day is on the Fourth of July: Bezos's last day as Amazon's CEO is on Independence Day. He'll step down from his role on July 5th, the 27th anniversary of when he founded Amazon. Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy will take over for Bezos.

A big crash in Lynnwood: I-5 travelers may experience some leftover gridlock from a 5-car crash Thursday morning at around 3:30 a.m. Four people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after the crash.

With 4 left lanes on NB I-5 blocked south of 44th Ave W in Lynnwood, backup now stretches past the 220th St SW exit in Mountlake Terrace. Use alternative routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/zkkavXvKDa

— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 27, 2021

Father and son from Battleground, Washington arrested for Capitol insurrection: Police arrested Jeremy Grace, 37, yesterday and charged him with "unlawful entry into a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building," KING5 reports. His father, Jeff Grace, was arrested back in February after he appeared in the background of the photo of the guy carrying Nancy Pelosi's lectern—you know the one. Apparently, the father's defense is that he got separated from his son and wandered into the Capitol. Video footage the son posted contradicts that claim since, on it, both celebrate making it into the Capitol.



Hear that rain sluicing down the side of your home? That'll stick around through the morning with scattered showers throughout the afternoon. Oh, how I wish I was still in bed, dozing. The odds that I reenter bed after I finish Slog AM? They're high.



Rain is moving inland early this morning as a front moves onshore. Expect a few hours of rain this morning with the front then scattered showers. #wawx pic.twitter.com/FZg2xF1MgM

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 27, 2021

Woman who called the cops on Black birder sues over discrimination: Amy Cooper filed a discrimination suit against her ex-employer after the company fired her in the aftermath of her viral moment last year—calling the cops on a Black man watching some birds in Central Park. In the suit, Cooper describes Christian Cooper, the man she called the police on, as “an overzealous birdwatcher engaged in Central Park’s ongoing feud between birdwatchers and dog owners.”

A fun read for you: Here's a story about anti-racism dinners for white women that cost $5,000 per dinner.

RIP to a legend: Eric Carle, of The Very Hungry Catepillar fame, died yesterday at 91.

Nigerian boat sinks: A boat traveling on the Niger River from Niger state to the town of Wara in Kebbi state broke apart and sank. Now, around 138 passengers are missing. Officials rescued 22 people and recovered five bodies, including the body of an infant.

Man rescued from a snowstorm in the 1980s was actually a murderer: A rescue worker found Alan Lee Phillips, 30, stuck in his pick-up truck on a treacherous mountain pass in the middle of a 1982 Colorado snowstorm. Why had he been up there? Phillips said he'd been trying to go to a bar. Nearly 40 years later, police determined Phillips was actually coming from a previous engagement: shooting and killing two women and then leaving them to die.

I agree with everything said in this video:



Chop chop chop chop chop pic.twitter.com/bXD6fUkzmN

— Washington Post TikTok Guy 🕺🏼 (@davejorgenson) May 26, 2021

Tacoma moves to eliminate single-family zoning: Last week, the Tacoma Planning Commission voted to approve Home In Tacoma, an affordable housing vision for the city. Part of this plan eliminates single-family zoning, which would allow the city to build denser, more diverse housing in areas previously zoned just for single-family homes. The Tacoma City Council will hold its first study session on these recommendations on June 8th. Read more on The Urbanist.

Cool, cool, cool: Facebook ended its ban on posts that say COVID-19 is a man-made conspiracy. A Facebook representative said that the company will no longer remove those posts because of the resurgence of the debate about where the virus came from on social media. A Wall Street Journal report about Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers being hospitalized in November 2019 with an unspecified illness reignited the suspicion around COVID-19's origin. However, the virus originating in a lab and the virus being man-made are not the same things.

Student loan forbearance has been good for Americans: According to a new Buzzfeed News report, the pause on student loan payments during the pandemic changed how millions of Americans lived. Around 43 million Americans exist with federal student loan debt. Without having to make monthly payments, these people have been able to actually save money, chip away at other debt, or even make strides toward a downpayment on a house. The government is supposed to end student loan forbearance in September.

Not looking good for a bipartisan insurrection probe: Senate Republicans are threatening to use the filibuster to block a commission that would probe the Jan. 6 insurrection. The House already approved the measure, but it's looking like the commission won't survive the Senate. The filibuster requires a vote by 60 of the 100 senators to cut off debate and advance a bill. Wouldn't it be great if the Democrats got rid of the filibuster? Who is this helping?

A crossword for your Thursday: Enjoy.