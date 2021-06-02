sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"Designated Weeping Area"
Ive finally found where Im meant to be.
I feel like it's not a coincidence that as I'm starting to finally confront the cry baby within me that this sticker pops up on Capitol Hill out of nowhere. As if the gods are telling me to embrace the cry baby, not cast her out! H/t to my coworker Rich Smith who alerted me to this sticker's presence. Thanks for creating this one, Cora Lee!

"Fuck"

Nice.
Someone's dropping f-bombs!

"This Is Not a Fucking Gun"
Spotted near the Capitol Hill light rail station.
Sad that we have to make it this clear!

"UGH"
My whole vibe.
Outing myself as a The 1975 fan. Yes, I love boy bands that sound like they read Sartre but kinda misinterpreted him. The true essence of pop.

"Be Brave, Reach Out"
Love a detailed sticker.
Thanks again, Cora Lee!

"Workers Deserve It All"
Its true.
Love to see this Means TV ad/sticker out and about in the city.

"CDC"
OK....
Some light anti-vaxxer content for you this afternoon.

"Cops Lie"
Been seeing this one pop up a lot recently.
It's true.

"No Fun"
How Im feeling right now.
Absolutely!


"Pride Kitty"
This one was really high up off the ground.
Cats are gay allies.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

