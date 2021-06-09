Meet my new bestie, the archives.
Remember '97? It was the year Princess Diana died, Kate let Leo sink into the sea, and internet cafes in Capitol Hill cost six bucks. Lots of us at The Stranger can't recall 1997 because at least one of us was a one-year-old (Nathalie Graham), and most of us lost our memories after all those Re-bar parties. Let's jog some memories, shall we?

The crack was there before I touched it!
This afternoon, I resumed yesterday's dumpster diving through our archives, this time landing on the year 1997. I'm no '97 expert, so I'll keep the editorializing to Slog comments, but here are some of the ads and personals that jumped out to me. I'm a sucker for all the vintage shop ads and wish the city wasn't dropping good secondhand stores left and right.

Thick.
THE ADS

Image_from_iOS__135_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__114_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__115_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__116_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__117_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__124_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__125_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__126_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__130_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__131_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__133_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__134_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__136_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__137_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__139_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__141_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__145_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__146_.jpg


THE PERSONALS

Image_from_iOS__118_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__129_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__120_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__127_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__122_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__119_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__121_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__128_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__138_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__143_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__148_.jpg