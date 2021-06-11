Slog AM: Seattle Wants to Erase CHOP From Its Memory, In the Twilight of Downtown's McDonald's, Wood Is the New Gold

Seattle to CHOP Art: Which part of "Hell No" do you not understand? Charles Mudede

it can to block the planned commemoration of CHOP at Cal Anderson Park. The city doesn't give a damn if it's " not a protest but a celebration ." It wants to un-remember whatever has to do with CHOP forever, to forget for good, to crumple and toss into a black hole from which no information is retrievable.

According to Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, a van flattened a section of Capitol Cider's streetside seating on Wednesday night. Apparently an angel with nothing to do happened to be around because no one was injured. Capitol Cider, which is on E Pike Street, has some of the best streetside structures in town.

The first person to win Washington's vaccine lottery claimed the $250,000 prize with as much secrecy as possible. You know: more money, more problems.

The high price wood is fetching these days is making the risk of stealing it acceptable. Christine Clarridge of the Seattle Times: "Deputies arrested a man on June 1 who they say tried to steal 32 pieces of lumber, worth more than $2,300, from a Shoreline lumber yard." Expect an increase in this kind of crime. Guard your wood as you would guard your gold and bible. And, sorry, I will not provide any smutty wood jokes this morning.

What? Tropical humidity coming our way? What is all of this telling us?



Strange to be talking about this in mid June. Check out the moisture trail on this water vapor satellite loop. The area of low pressure offshore is tapping into tropical moisture being pulled northward 1400 miles west of HI (which we couldn't easily fit in this image). #wawx pic.twitter.com/Zxz6i50Xqp

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 10, 2021

in the Seattle Is Dying (SID) camp might be found in thisreport: "40-story Pratt Street tower proposed for old News American site 'on hold' as downtown vacancy rate soars." Why is there so much vacancy going on today? It can only be one thing: All of those crime people criminalizing the streets with their non-stop crimes. (Sorry, not good news at all SID. High vacancies are not in Seattle but in Baltimore, a city that has been dying longer than Seattle.)

The Chase bank that replaced the old McDonald's in the Denny Triangle has opened its doors. Whoopee. Now, how many McDonald's are left in the downtown area? It looks like two. One near the Seattle Center, and another by the corner that many of our city mothers and fathers want to see cleaned up once and for all, 3rd and Pine.

The one lawmaker who voted against the expulsion of Rep. Mike Nearman from the Oregon House of Representatives: Rep. Mike Nearman. He is still under the impression that he did absolutely nothing wrong when, on Dec. 21, 2020, he opened a locked door for a bunch of Tea People armed to the teeth and ready to Make American Great Again. Nearman is the first state representative to get the boot in the 160-years that the House has been around.

USA Today:



His actions led to dozens of people — some armed and wearing body armor — gaining access to the Capitol, thousands of dollars in damage and six injured Salem and Oregon State police officers. Ousted Republican Rep. Mike Nearman Thursday night, the first time in state history a sitting Oregon lawmaker has been expelled.

The US House of Representatives should try this sometime. Sometime soon. Like yesterday. https://t.co/rV3YxOfXaC

— Paul Rosenberg (@PaulHRosenberg) June 11, 2021

When you hear talk about voter fraud, it's always coming from a Republican. When you hear about actual voter fraud, it's always done by a Republican. "[Gabrielle LeDoux, a] former Alaska state legislator has been indicted by a grand jury in Anchorage on five counts of voter misconduct." In 2018, "26 'irregular' absentee ballots were cast for LeDoux."

Alaska man takes time out of his life to help a moose calf cross a street. "It worked out for the best," the man told reporters.

Who is getting more of that equity than us? Apparently Idaho is:



As housing prices climb, the average WA homeowner with a mortgage gained $66k in equity in one year. Idaho homeowners gained $71k. 👀https://t.co/4r9wjsJWOv pic.twitter.com/ULdRrY6Wn7

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) June 10, 2021

Boeing. Can. You. Do. Anything. Right. Anymore? Puget Sound Business Journal: "The next new delay of a Boeing Co. aircraft could be Air Force One, and it’s tied to a supplier a former Wichita, Kansas, aerospace executive says played a big role in his company’s demise."

Speaking of Air Force One drama:

