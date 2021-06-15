Our opening "Sexcess" story should flood all you postpartum parents with optimism.
A married straight couple have an arrangement where she can go outside the relationship, and he remains monogamous to her. All good. But she wants to tell everyone about it, and he wants to keep it under wraps. Who wins?
New Savage Lovecast! https://t.co/Lm53vVwb4Y pic.twitter.com/o9wuaC1QkF— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) June 15, 2021
On the Magnum, meet the elite proctologist and anal surgeon, Dr. Evan Goldstein of Bespoke Surgical. He and Dan talk about centering pleasure and beauty in proctology. We loved Dr. Goldstein, and so will you.
Support The Stranger
And, a bewildered father would like to recommend good, ethical porn to his 12 year-old son. Got any recs?
Listen here: