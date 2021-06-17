Fire up the Grill: It's Time to Roast Some Candidates!

We grill the candidates so you can focus on grilling the cows. Getty Images

Hey. Hey. HEY!

THERE'S A PRIMARY ELECTION COMING UP, PEOPLE.

We know there's a lot of major stuff going on right now, so elections aren't exactly top of mind. The world is reopening. The city is vaccinated. Drag queens are dancing on tables again—in public, for strangers! Fucking Chong the Nomad is performing in-person at Barboza in, like, a handful of days!! The summer is back, baby!!!

You know what else is back? VOTING. Washingtonians can start casting votes for this August's primary election on Friday, July 18. That means something else is back, too. The Motherfuckin' Stranger Election Control Board.

Every year, our team of deranged but tireless writers digs into the questions that YOU don't have time to bother asking. Like, which one of these mayoral candidates am I supposed to vote for? What is a city attorney and should we get a new one? And why the fuck is Republican King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert still allowed to represent anyone? And which bozo is the right bozo to replace her? Or, here's a wild question, why did [REDACTED] ask [REDACTED] out on a DATE during our fucking endorsement meeting? In front of us??

Right now*, The Stranger's six-person editorial team is sizing up candidates running for all the positions and typing out personalized, urgent, contractually binding endorsements just for YOU to read and dutifully obey. We commit to this grind every year so you don't have to spend weeks researching candidates during these rare moments of summertime bliss.

And you know what? These helpful and mouthy recommendations aren't exactly FREE to produce. We need your help to make it all happen. If you're planning on using The Stranger's endorsements this coming July, throw in a contribution to support our work. Our potty-mouths genuinely appreciate it.

THANK YOU. Now, mark your calendars. THE HOTTEST ENDORSEMENTS IN TOWN DROP ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 14.

Sin-fuckin-cerely,

The Stranger Election Control Board