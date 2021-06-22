Death Season Begins at Lake Washington

Seattle's famous watery grave is ready for a very hot summer. Charles Mudede

This is a headline and subhead from August 2020, the lockdown year : "King County drownings spike in August before hottest weekend of 2020. On average for the month of August, King County sees two or three drownings. This year, that number is almost double and it's only halfway through the month."

King County officials, according to KING 5, attributed this spike primarily to COVID-19 "cabin fever." But there's also climate change. It's increasing the temperatures of our summers, and, as a consequence, increasing the number of people who seek relief/recreation from our cool bodies of water.

And this is how it always begins on Lake Washington, a cemetery that can be expected to claim more bodies as global temperatures rise. It was supposed to be all fun on Sunday, June 19. Three men on an inner tube. A family reunion going on in the sun. The heat of the air, the coolness of the water. And then something went wrong and they were all tossed into the lake. Two returned. The lake kept one, a father of three.

There was hope on Sunday. The police units were in rescue mode. They could do it. The 32-year-old man was still in reach. He must still be out there with us, the living. But the lake said "no," and kept its one soul. On Monday, the rescue became a "recovery."

The lake happened to claim another life on June 17. It was a father trying to save his son. The son fell off "a motorboat [the father rented] with two adult friends." But the boy had a life jacket. The man trying to save him did not. The boy lived. His father did not. Lake Washington rarely misses the opportunity to remind us that it is not a bathtub or pool or puddle or whatever pretty little thing we think it is. This lake means it when it says it's a body of water.

Around this time in 2007, I wrote a feature, "Killer Bodies: Death in Seattle's Watery Parts," about the lives Lake Washington so easily and regularly claims. Its opening, which concerned the search for a body that would never be found (one minute, happy and here; the next, gone forever), will end this 2021 post. It has, as you will see, me written all over it: