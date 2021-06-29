New Savage Lovecast: Save the Lesbian Bars! With Lea DeLaria

After a dazzling "sexcess" story, we launch into three tales of dreadful parents. Conservative, manipulative, disrespectful, bigoted parents. If you have this kind of parent, our hearts go out to you.

Are you a thoughtful gift giver? This woman is, and she REALLY wishes her boyfriend would reciprocate...

On the Magnum: Save the lesbian bars! For they are disappearing. Dan interviews Lea DeLaria (from Orange Is the New Black) about the Lesbian Bar Project. Kick in, won't you?

And, who knew saline could be so sexy?!

(If you're into that sort of thing.)

