Slog PM: Heat Dome Kills Two, Supreme Court Upholds Federal Eviction Moratorium, Most Dangerous Firework Revealed

Seattle's mayoral candidates duked it out today during a forum hosted by the Downtown Seattle Association, a special interest group that routinely blocks progressive taxation designed to fund solutions to the very problems they say they want to solve. RS

Sponsored BECU ZooTunes presented by Carter Subaru is back at Woodland Park Zoo this summer! The lineup has all local Pacific Northwest artists including Damien Jurado, Naked Giants and more. Tickets on sale now!

The first floating monstrosity bellied up to Pier 91 this morning, drawing "around a dozen spectators," according to KING 5 . The industry reportedly supports "5,000 jobs." It also speeds along the death of the planet and the surrounding environs.

The heat dome took two lives and prompted 357 emergency room visits: According to the Seattle Times, "a 65-year-old Seattle woman and a 68-year-old Enumclaw woman both died of hyperthermia...meaning their bodies had became dangerously overheated."

The waters claim another life: A Snohomish County search and rescue team found the body of a 4-year-old boy floating down the Skykomish River near Sultan, the Seattle Times reports.

The mayoral candidates participate in Downtown Seattle Association forum: The first question from the moderators involved dueling op-eds published right here on Slog: Seattle City Council President Lorena González's "Economic Recovery Can No Longer Focus Only on Downtown Corporations" and Downtown Seattle Association CEO Jon Scholes's "Lorena González Doesn’t Have a Plan for a Downtown Recovery." Watch 'em hash out the drama here:

Seattle Mariner's pitcher must sit out 10 games and pay an "undisclosed amount" in fines because he enhanced his grip with a sticky "foreign substance," the Associated Press reports. This somehow incredibly erotic story comes as Major League Baseball attempts to crack down on pitchers loading up their palms with "sticky stuff...which is partly to blame for the league-wide shortage of offense," according to Sports Illustrated.

The kids were not alright: According to a survey of 65,000 middle- and high schoolers in Washington state, most "were sad or depressed most days during the pandemic" and "8-10% said they had little or no hope about the future," reports the Seattle Times. Look on the bright side: if 10% have no hope for the future, that means 90% of the state's youths feel totally prepared to serve on the front lines of the water wars.

Put this segment in the Lourve: "Live in Sammamish" is right.

Record heat in the Seattle area, still not hot enough to fry an egg on the pavement. (We had to give it a try.) >> https://t.co/8mhGSYM57e @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/CWirJDjefc

— Alison Grande (@AlisonKIRO7) June 29, 2021

Praise the marine clouds rolling in, but pour one out for the farmers east of the mountains picking cherries all day in the death-heat to stop the crop from spoiling. And if you're pouring anything out over there, it better be water into a cup for one of these workers.

WA does not require employers to provide us with the heat protections needed to save our lives. This must change.



It’s cherry season so conditions are incredibly dangerous. With labor needs at peak, workers from 12 years old to 70+ are out working. High tomorrow of 118° here. 1/ pic.twitter.com/cPo3gDTMSp

— United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) June 28, 2021

Heard of buckling roads? How about melting power cables. KUOW offers some photos of the last few sweltering days, along with a report of a hole burnt into a Portland Streetcar power cable.

The most dangerous firework? Right now?? ALL OF THEM. I swear TO GOD if I hear one more firework go off in the neighborhood I'm going to start initiating some SERIOUS fucking restorative justice peace circles. The only thing more flammable than a roof or forest right now is my GOD DAMN BRAIN— Shell-and-mortar fireworks caused the highest percentage of injuries, according to (my hometown paper) the Kansas City Star, but sparklers are up there.

Close call for renters: In a 5-4 decision the Supreme Court sided with the U.S. government and allowed the Centers for Disease Control's eviction moratorium to stay in place through the end of July, the New York Times reports. Sniveling and allegedly rapacious U.S. Justice Brett Kavanaugh cast the swing vote "because the C.D.C. plans to end the moratorium in only a few weeks, on July 31, and because those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds."

L.A. County is sticking with masks indoors even for the vaccinated. County of Los Angeles Public Health officials cite the "increased circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant" in their reasoning.

Washington state health officials will deliver a "State of Reopening" press conference tomorrow from 2:15 to 3:15 pm. Tune in on TVW.

🥳 partying + 😟 worried = pic.twitter.com/H6QTGQlP7I

— Emoji Mashup Bot (@EmojiMashupBot) June 29, 2021

It still ain't over in South Africa, either: The country, which accounts for nearly 40% of all COVID-19 deaths on the continent, "is currently in the midst of a third wave, driven by the rapid spread of the Delta variant," reports Al Jazeera. On Sunday the president banned all booze sales and gatherings and imposed a curfew.

As the US pulls out, the Taliban moves in: U.S. General Scott Miller beat the war drum today, saying that the Taliban has been taking control of various areas in the country. He envisions a civil war "if this continues on the trajectory it's on right now," according to the BBC. Last week President Biden said almost all troops should be out by July 4, though the official deadline is Sept 11 of this year, and 650 soldiers will remain behind.

The statue wars continue in Congress: The House passed a bill to remove from the Capitol building statues of various Confederates, including "Charles B. Aycock, John C. Calhoun and James P. Clarke," and to replace a bust of "Roger B. Taney, the U.S. chief justice who wrote the 1857 Supreme Court decision that said people of African descent are not U.S. citizens," with a bust of Thurgood Marshall, according to the Washington Post. The Senate failed to pass a similar bill last year, and they may fail to pass this one. House Republicans reportedly spent the day fanning the flames of their latest moral panic and repeating Facebook memes about Democrats inventing slavery. I give what little remains of U.S. democracy another 16 months.

Something has happened in New York's mayoral race: The guy who was ahead, Eric Adams, is still ahead but now only by 2.2 points with well over 100,000 absentee votes remaining to be counted, according to Politico. Kathryn Garcia has also "leapfrogged" the more progressive Maya Wiley for second place. All that said, the election board noted "a discrepancy in the unofficial RCV [ranked-choice voting] round by round elimination report," so it's unclear whether these new numbers are real.