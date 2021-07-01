Photos from Inside SoDo's New Supernova Club Jeff Bezos isn't the only one going to space this summer.

Monday Mourning knows how to get down on a Wednesday! Matt Baume

"IT'S HOTTER THAN PARIS HILTON IN HERE."

The Stranger overheard a tall, gangly clubgoer yell that somewhat pop-culturally dated comment at his friend as we washed our hands inside the all-gender bathroom at Supernova, SoDo's newest club officially opening this weekend. And it was hotter than Paris Hilton inside the giant warehouse. But it didn't matter—clubgoers snapped pics, danced, and laughed the night away anyway, reveling in the first night of our state's official reopening. (A little more air conditioning would definitely help, though.)

Supernova invited The Stranger and other media people out to their soft opening last night—being weekday partiers, we obliged. As we entered through the club's incredibly Instagrammable and trippy hall of mirrors, we found a mish-mash of attendees: investors, investor-types, Burners, straight men in lamé, sexy disco ball-headed go go dancers, members of the Marshall Law Band, government employees, a dude who looked exactly like Tony Bennett having the time of his life, a dude who looked exactly like Joe Biden also having the time of his life, musicians, people dressed for the club, people dressed for the grocery store, etc. On the periphery, very hot drag queens served alcohol to the VIP tables.

Is Supernova really "the Studio 54 of 2021"? That's up to you, the people of Seattle, to decide. Now for Matt's pics:

As The Stranger waited to get into the club, a magician worked his way down the line to entertain the clubgoers. How DID he disappear those squishy red balls? Matt Baume

An enthusiastic club investor showed The Stranger different buttons that change the lighting in the long mirrored entryway. You can choose themed colors and sounds like Purple Rain, Super Mario Kart, and Atari Pong. The front door hostess called it the "Diddy Hall." Matt Baume

A clubgoer revels in the colors. Matt Baume

The entrance's hall of mirrors poops you out onto an upper deck above the stage and dancefloor. There's a bar, which this dude works at. The Stranger's gin and tonic was strong and bitter like we like it. Matt Baume

night mayor "nightlife business services advocate," in the flesh! And that's Kate Becker, King County's Creative Economy & Recovery Director. Scott Plusquellec , Seattle's elusive"nightlife business services advocate," in the flesh! And that's Kate Becker, King County's Creative Economy & Recovery Director. Matt Baume

Downstairs next to the stage, these disco ball-headed go go dancers were really something else! Matt Baume

The good times are here (just don't think about the delta and gamma variants). Matt Baume

Everyone loved the Diana Ross club remixes. Matt Baume

The time to party is NOW. Also we need this "PARTY" fanny pack. Matt Baume

Standing in front of those A/Cs to cool down from the heat and fog became a club rite of passage. Someone think of the queens and their flammable hip pads! Matt Baume

Supernova's DJ sets get assistance from a LIVE saxophone player! Not pictured: a dude on bongos. Matt Baume

Behind this (nonfunctional) phone booth is a private selfie room where you can record silly GIFs of you and your friends on an iPad they have set up. It's cute. Matt Baume