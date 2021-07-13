Slog AM: 6,000 Washingtonians Dead from COVID, Cops Arrest Suspect in CHOP Shooting, and Frasier Leaves Seattle in Reboot

A memorial to Lorenzo Anderson, the 19-year-old who was killed near CHOP on June 20. DAVID RYDER / GETTY

Police say the man they arrested shot and killed 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson last summer. The suspect, Marcel Long, was staying in Des Moines and was seen while walking Monday, police said. Prosecutors filed a first-degree murder charge against him last August, and he has been wanted on a $2 million warrant since, the Seattle Times reports.

Might be a while until he sees a trial: The "vast majority" of the 1,300 people sitting in jail right now are awaiting trial for allegedly "committing violent felonies." They'll keep sitting there in limbo while the King County Superior Court works through "a historic backlog" of cases that piled up after the pandemic closed the courts and slowed work for a while. Though some retired judges promised to step in to help work through caseloads, both defense and prosecuting attorney offices say they're not getting near enough money to hire enough people to reduce the pile quickly. As a result, criminal trials will lag and civil cases will suffer for the next few years, the Seattle Times reports.

Sponsored Join Seattle Humane’s Rescue Squad on July 16 Tune in to celebrate pets! Be part of Seattle Humane’s Day of Giving virtual fundraiser on July 16.

Six thousand people have died from COVID-19 in Washington: The state Department of Health reported the latest numbers Monday, marking the 6,000th death. The state has had a total of 419,094 confirmed cases and 37,615 probable cases. On what the state is calling "the path to 70%," 69.8% of Washington residents 16 and older have now initiated vaccination.

It's getting fiery out east: Okanogan County Emergency Management ordered an evacuation of people living in the Nespelem area due to fires, KXLY reports. The horses got the message.

Colleen Echohawk supports (considering) the gondola: The mayoral candidates met for a forum in West Seattle over the weekend. Bruce Harrell wore shorts and Lance Randall handed out "custom-labeled mini-bottles of hand sanitizer," West Seattle Blog reports. Candidates took questions on how they would support the Duwamish Tribe, get Seattle Police "back to full staffing," deal with "street disorder," Compassion Seattle, orcas and more. Echohawk was the only frontrunner to say Sound Transit should consider a gondola as an alternative to light rail. (James Donaldson, Randall and Don Rivers also said yes.) You can find my thoughts on the gondola here. All of the candidates said yes when asked if Seattle's small businesses are "over-regulated."

Back in 1999, Lance Randall caught a case for allegedly beating his 11-year-old son: The mayoral candidate initially pleaded not guilty and then no contest after his ex-wife reported him for hitting the kid with a belt (he claims a "paddle") ten times, leaving "extensive deep and painful bruising.” Since the case amounted to Randall's first offense, and since he met the terms of his one-year probation, the court wiped his record of the criminal conviction, the Seattle Times reports.

The Stranger Election Control Board endorsements drop tomorrow: Sorry in advance if we don't respond to your emails or texts until tomorrow.

State Patrol says they have arrested another rock-throwing suspect: The incident took place along I-90 on July 10 around 4 a.m., according to the local Fox affiliate.

Seattle Kraken will start playing in mid-October: The ice in "Climate Pledge Arena" (ugh) will be poured in late August or mid-September, the Kraken will play in mid-October, and country singer Eric Church will play Oct. 30 to round out this suburban wet dream, reports KIRO 7.

King County Council will postpone considering switch to ranked-choice voting: In a Tweet, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay said "most" of his colleagues on council were interested in making the change but "wanted more time to work through the details without the fast deadlines associated w/ this November’s ballot." They'll try for it next year.

Speaking of King County, do you want a say in who oversees the sheriff's office? Of course you do. Well good, then listen up. Last year the county council decided to boot the old Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) director, Deborah Jacobs, after an independent investigator determined she'd made discriminatory comments on the job. The council then conducted a nationwide search for a replacement, and now they've narrowed down their choices to two guys.

Those two guys are Tamer Abouzeid and Eddie Aubrey. You can find their bios here. Aubrey applied for the gig as executive director of Seattle’s Community Police Commission earlier this year, but he didn't get it. Both candidates will answer prepared questions and then take Qs from the virtual audience at two community meetings scheduled for this week. The first meeting runs this evening from 6 to 8 p.m. (Here's the meeting link for that.) The next meeting runs tomorrow from noon to 2 p.m. (And here's the meeting link for that one.) Give 'em hell.

Frasier is moving: Kelsey Grammer, the actor who played Frasier in the eponymous television show, told New York Life that the character will no longer live in Seattle in the upcoming reboot from Paramount+. I'd joke about him getting priced out, or guess he hit a ceiling in the Seattle radio therapist scene and deciding to move to LA or NY to really make it big, but Grammar told the outlet the character just moves somewhere else and becomes "rich beyond his dreams."

ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC

— ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) July 12, 2021

How will Texas Republicans respond? As Nathalie wrote in Slog PM yesterday, Democrats left the state to try to block a GOP election bill. Republicans now say they will "use every available resource" to reach a quorum. For some House Republicans, that includes allowing law enforcement to "track down lawmakers," the Texas Tribune reports. A wrinkle in that plan: "It’s unclear though what impact such an order could have, given that Democrats have flown to Washington, D.C. where Texas law enforcement does not have jurisdiction." The Republican legislation would ban drive-through voting, add new rules to vote-by-mail and make other changes.

Arrests follow protests in Cuba: The New York Times reports on the economic crisis in Cuba, which spurred the first mass protests in the country since the 1990s. U.S. sanctions, internal "financial mismanagement," a 90% drop in tourism (thanks, COVID), and the economic collapse of Venezuela all put the squeeze on the country. Inflation soared, people couldn't afford anything, power outages started rippling across the island, and nobody could take it anymore. Now the cops are cracking down, arresting "dozens," according to Reuters and the BBC.

How will Biden respond? The president has "left largely intact Trump's high-pressure, sanctions-heavy campaign against Cuba's regime, despite campaign promises to the contrary," Politico reports. But before the latest protests, the White House was considering changes such as easing travel restrictions and making it easier to send money to family in Cuba, as the Obama administration had done before Trump rolled back those measures.

More people around the globe are going hungry because of the pandemic: Latin America and the Caribbean saw the sharpest increase, but the global picture in general looks bleak: 768 million people lack "adequate access to food," and 2.38 billion suffer from food insecurity. The Washington Post takes a look at the struggle for food around the world but then focuses on Peru, where the middle-class slipped into poverty and the poor slipped into "severe food insecurity.”

Fire at Iraqi hospital kills 41: A local health department spokesperson told CNN the fire appears to have started after "oxygen tanks exploded in an ICU treating COVID-19 patients." In April, a similar fire at another COVID hospital in Iraq killed at least 82 people.

No boosters yet: After an hour-long meeting with a Pfizer representative, government officials said more data is needed to figure out whether booster shots are necessary. Israel has already started giving people with compromised immune systems third doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the New York Times reports.

Biden meets with police chiefs: Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York City mayoral nominee Eric Adams also attended the meeting to talk about the president's plan for preventing gun violence. CNBC reports that Biden encouraged cities to use money from the American Rescue Plan on law enforcement and crime prevention. Some cities, including New York City, are already doing so.

I got obsessed with this song last week: A few months ago Canadian roots singer (and clarinet player!!) Allison Russell, who is probably best known for picking a banjo and lending her voice to the husband-and-wife duo, Birds of Chicago, released a solo album called Outside Child. It's very strong. The best song, "Nightflyer," captures one of the more liberating moments in the record's larger narrative about a woman escaping an abusive relationship and reflecting on the trauma it caused her. I grant that the whole thing projects a lot of NPR energy, but it's been doing it for me.