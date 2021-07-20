Slog PM: Former Trump Adviser Arrested; #FreeBritney Hits Congress; The Showbox Is Back, Baby!

Cannot wait to be inside this yonic venue once again. Timothy Kenney

Sponsored INTIMAN THEATRE ANNOUNCES 2021-22 PROGRAMMING Celebrate Intiman’s move to Capitol Hill and the return of the live arts after COVID with three joyous productions!

According to the Washington Post , businessman Thomas J. Barrack was arrested today in California on federal charges of violation of foreign lobbying laws, obstruction of justice, and making false statements. Barrack, along with two others, have been accused of "acting and conspiring to act as agents of the United Arab Emirates between April 2016 and April 2018." Officials claim that Barrack used his relationship with Trump to lobby for the UAE without properly alerting the government of his position. A spokesman for Barrack says he will plead not guilty.

The movement to #FreeBritney makes its way to Congress: A bipartisan effort is underway in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would protect the rights of more than one million people under protective arrangements, reports AP. Today, Reps. Charlie Crist (D) and Nancy Mace (R) announced "The Free Britney Act" which is "designed to give more options to people placed under conservatorships," inspired by the pop star's very public struggles with her own controversial conservatorship. Do the right thing, D.C.!

More Lil Nas X content for your lil' ass: The rapper is set to drop his new Kanye-produced single "Industry Baby" this Friday and has released a teaser trailer for the track. Watch Lil Nas X go on trial against Nike for his infamous Satan sneakers down below:

The Delta variant now makes up 83% of COVID cases in the United States, says the CDC: The week of July 3, the variant only made up around "50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases," reports AP for KOMO. Be careful out there!

In other worrying Delta variant news: The New York Times reports that the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine may not be as effective against the Delta and Lambda variants. These new findings come from a study "conducted with blood samples in a laboratory, and may not reflect the vaccine's performance in the real world" and it hasn't been peer reviewed or published in a journal. But it might mean those one-shotters could need a booster shot.

United Airlines is suspending service out of Everett's Paine Field: The airline only operated one daily Seattle-Denver flight out of the airport, reports KING 5. Now Alaska Airlines is the only commercial airline to operate out of Paine Field.

Showbox at the Market is back: The beloved concert venue recently announced that Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie and David Bazan of Pedro the Lion will be the ones to welcome back the masses into the cavernous space, reports Michael Rietmulder at the Seattle Times. The show is set to go down on August 20 and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am. Snag 'em here.

I have little of substance to add to the Bezos in Space Discourse: Besides, of course, tax the shit out of the wealthy. But I do love an opportunity to bring up Austin Powers and the good people of the internet have done that PLENTY:

The entire internet watching Jeff Bezos fly into space. pic.twitter.com/3g7bxjNETM

— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 20, 2021

According to Washington state health officials, drug overdoses are "on track to break records this year due to an alarming increase in fatalities related to fentanyl," reports Seattle P.I. In the first three months of this year, the state recorded 418 overdose deaths, with 191 of them linked to fentanyl. That's compared to 378 deaths over the same time period in 2020. Health officials are now advising people to carry naloxone if they plan on doing any non-prescribed drugs as it can mean the difference between life and death.

Wildfire smoke from the West Coast is hitting the East Coast: Smoke plumes from wildfires like the Bootleg Fire in Oregon are "reaching so far up into the atmosphere that they are being carried thousands of miles east by high-level winds," reports CNN. Places like Pennsylvania and New York have issued air quality alerts because the smoke haze has reached ground levels.

Speaking of: The Bootleg Fire has now merged with another wildfire, the Log Fire of southern Oregon, thanks to gusty wind and dry conditions, reports KATU. The Bootleg Fire has now burned 388,359 acres and is only 30% contained as of today as firefighters work to try to stop the damage.

The girls are fighting: Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci had a heated exchange today at a Senate hearing today. The topic? Whether or not the National Institutes of Health "funded controversial research Paul claims could have contributed to the Covid-19 pandemic." Ahhh, nothing like a good ol' conspiracy theory echoing through the halls of Congress. Watch the two spar down below:

Fauci to Rand Paul: "I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating ... you are implying that what we did was responsible for the deaths of individuals. I totally resent that, and if anybody is lying here, senator, it is you." pic.twitter.com/5cjoceLUmh

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 20, 2021

Department of Natural Resources-managed land in eastern Washington will temporarily close to public and recreational access due to extreme fire danger, reports the Seattle P.I. In a statement, WA Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz, said the closure is to "prevent human-caused fires." We can expect this closure to go into effect this Friday.

Abolish the debt: Americans have accumulated more than $140 billion in medical debt, twice as much as previously known, reports the New York Times. A new study found that "between 2009 and 2020, unpaid medical bills became the largest source of debt that Americans owe collections agencies." The report did not account for any bills paid with credit cards or on long-term payment plans, nor any lawsuits filed by hospitals against patients. The fact that medical debt is even A Thing in this country makes me sick.

I guess I'm fine with the idea of a tech firm taking over the former R Place space: But ONLY IF they install go-go boys in the windows like the gay bar used to do (and pay them techie wages, duh).

For your listening pleasure: Seattle's Archie just dropped a fun music video for her track, "Power (Get It)." Check it out: