Known for her critically acclaimed novels about the trouble and strife and shifting borders of Bangladesh, Tahmima Anam now tries her able hand at satire in The Startup Wife, a "romcom" as she describes it, about a couple who launches an app called WAI (short for "We Are Infinite," pronounced like "why") that offers a techy, secular alternative to religious worship. The company transforms the app into a social media platform that then blows up, deifies the startup husband for obvious sexist reasons, and introduces tension into an otherwise happy marriage. As she has mentioned in interviews, Anam drew from her personal experience working on her husband's tech startup board to write this takedown of our comically app-ified lives. Expect lots of app jokes and a good skewering of the inane celebrity worship that attends "thought leaders," all wrapped around an earnest critique of the way the tech world replicates repressive power systems more often than it dIsRuPtS them.
Elliott Bay Book Company will host this virtual event at 1 pm on Saturday, June 24th. Get tickets here.