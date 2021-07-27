New Savage Lovecast: The Sordid History of STDs

A nice bi man just wanted to join a nudist community and hang out with his nudist homies, not wearing any clothes and being naked. He certainly DID NOT want to be ogled or groped by the creepy leader of the group. So now what? Should he try to oust the creep, give up on the group, or return and try to avoid him?

A woman learned that her boyfriend has been leading a secret double life. Have you ever led a secret double life? Well! This man's secret double life involves an online dom commanding him to crawl around like a dog and urinate in the home's cups and cookware. So. Your secret double life seems a little less "edgy" now doesn't it? Dan's advice...may shock you.

On the Magnum, learn about the sordid, gnarly history of sexually transmitted diseases. Dan interviews Professor Ina Park about her book Strange Bedfellows: Adventures in the Science, History, and Surprising Secrets of STDs. Oh, the things you will learn!

Finally, hey listeners! A little help? Let's all put our heads together and find a way to convince this caller to let his fiancé peg his ass already.

