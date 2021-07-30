Calling all “Claranators” — it’s time for your monthly meet-up. This Friday, Seattle comedian Clara Pluton hosts the July edition of their rowdy queer talk show, Cruisin' with Clara. Join them as they unspool their funny and surreal observations about queer culture, the nature of time, the ills of capitalism, and gay small talk. (Warm up by watching their totally official Pride commercial they made for small-time business Chase Bank, which debuted at last month's show.) This edition's guests of honor are Seattle comedians Natalie Holt and Dewa Dorje, who will each do a short set and then chit-chat with Pluton. Plus, the show's devilish segment, HELL NEWS, a compilation of the month's most hellish headlines presented by Erowid Experience Vaults, returns this month. So, dudes and dolls, gulp an extra-strong pot soda and let Pluton and Co. guide you through the highs and lows of Leo season. JASMYNE KEIMIG
Tickets to Cruisin' with Clara at Kremwerk are $13.44—get 'em here. Kremwerk also requires proof of vaccination. Doors are at 7 PM and the show starts at 8 PM. The show consistently sells out so nab tickets now or yesterday.