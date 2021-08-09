Slog PM: UN Climate Change Report Is "Code Red for Humanity," Seattle Children's Isn't Doing Enough to Combat Racism, Glo's Will Scoot Up to Capitol Hill Station

Aftermath of the Dixie Fire in California today. This shit is only going to get worse. David Odisho/Getty

WATCH: Today I'm announcing new efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington state. https://t.co/x0gwgUFntc

— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) August 9, 2021

Sponsored Connect to your Seattle at Pier 62 Enjoy free fitness, events, and programs all summer long between City & Sound.

Washington has issued a vaccine mandate for government employees and private health care workers in the state. They must be fully vaccinated by October 18 or "else they must hit the fuckin' road, i.e. face 'non-disciplinary dismissal,'" says Rich. Read his full report from this afternoon's press conference here

In that vein: The Pentagon will require all members of the U.S. military to get the vaccine starting on September 15, reports AP. In a move supported by President Biden, that deadline could be moved up if the Pfizer vaccine receives final approval from the FDA or if COVID infection rates continue to skyrocket.

OK, I'm ready to gorge myself on Nando's, ketchup chips, and poutine: For the first time since the panini began, fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents can finally visit Canada—but you can't just flash the ol' passport and expect to get on through. You must submit proof of vaccination and travel details into ArriveCAN, a digital platform run by the Canadian government, at least 72 hours before arriving to the country by land or air. Take note, Mudede!

Just a heads up that you cannot travel to Canada from the U.S. by sea due to some confusion around marine travel.

Hold onto your butts, it's going to get hawt: The temperature won't reach the heights of late June, but it'll definitely get up there. According to the Seattle Times, our region could hit 90 degrees by Wednesday "increasing bit by bit Thursday and Friday" with the possibility that temperatures "could potentially break a hot weather record near the end of the week." Smoke is looking less likely. But be sure to slather your body in sunscreen, avoid spending the hottest part of the day outside if possible, and try to find a way to stay cool.

Quiet (and clean!) start to the week in air quality. The smoke will worsen mid-week in E. WA. Some potential for smoke in W. WA later in the week. Keep an eye on https://t.co/z1NIX2bQeg for updates. pic.twitter.com/cslTdyQ7i0

— WA Department of Ecology (@EcologyWA) August 9, 2021

Apropos of nothing: Humans have done irreversible damage to the environment, according to a new scientific report from the United Nations. Countries have put off curbing their fossil-fuel emissions for so long that a hotter future on Earth is a guarantee—but we have a small window to "prevent the most harrowing future," reports the New York Times. The report, which was issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, says we can halt and level-off global warming at ~1.5 degrees Celsius if countries commit to a "rapid shift away from fossil fuels starting immediately" and also remove "vast amounts of carbon from the air."

If not, we could see an increase in global average temperature "potentially passing 2 degrees, 3 degrees or even 4 degrees Celsius, compared with the preindustrial era," bringing even more heatwaves, flooding, droughts, and rising sea-levels. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called the report a "code red for humanity." In a statement, he said, "The alarm bells are deafening." I'm neck deep in existential dread.

The United Nations panel on climate change used its strongest terms yet to assert that humans are causing climate change, with the first line of its report summary reading: ‘It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land’ https://t.co/vrPBPVdu1Q pic.twitter.com/uH8bZie6Ah

— Reuters (@Reuters) August 9, 2021

Glo's Cafe will relocate in 2022: According to Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, the beloved diner is moving from its current home on E Olive Way over to a spot located in the plaza above Capitol Hill Station. Not only will Glo's have a new outside space, it will also have 2,900 square feet to work with. The buildout of their new home will hopefully be completed in spring 2022 with the goal to reopen in June. Until then, owner Julie Reisman wants to keep Glo's running in its original location for as long as possible. We'll cheers to that!

Filing away to read after work: How text memes are taking over Instagram by New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz.

The Epstein Victims' Compensation program is shutting down after paying out over $121 million to survivors of serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse, reports ABC News. The independent compensation program launched last year and "received approximately 225 applications from alleged victims from the United States and abroad." Of the 150 eligible, 92% accepted the compensation offers.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo update: A New York impeachment committee says they expect to finish reviewing evidence of claims that Cuomo sexually harassed many women within "several weeks," reports CNBC. After, the committee members will "make a recommendation to the full state Assembly on whether to proceed with an impeachment." Meanwhile, Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, has resigned from her position. So has Times Up board co-chair Roberta Kaplan, after word got out that she advised Cuomo on the sexual harassment allegations.

Calling all map lovers: The Seattle Times has compiled precinct-level results from the mayoral primary into a interactive map that shows you the enthusiasm with which different parts of city voted for each of the top two finalists, Lorena González and Bruce Harrell. Though the map currently only has results from votes counted on Election Day (representing half the votes cast), the remaining precinct-level results will drop on August 18. But in the meantime, it looks like Harrell did best in neighborhoods by the water while González, on the other hand, did best in dense, renter-heavy areas. Look at your neighborhood's results for yourself here.

How did your neighborhood vote in Seattle’s mayoral primary? Check our interactive maps. https://t.co/zl48VQazqL pic.twitter.com/xG2W23vkTT

— Daniel Beekman (@DBeekman) August 9, 2021

Seattle Children's Hospital releases findings from seven-month investigation into diversity, equity, and inclusion: And the results are not good. According to Crosscut's David Kroman, the report finds that the medical center "failed to take instances of specific and system racism seriously," has a "culture of conflict avoidance" (how very Seattle), and "does not dedicate enough time and money toward promoting equity." Children's board initially refused to release the investigation's findings, but relented after a week of pressure from stakeholders. You can look at 11 takeaways from the report here as well as a more detailed list of recommendations here. “This assessment made clear that Seattle Children’s has not lived up to the standards and the values we set for ourselves,” Children’s CEO Dr. Jeff Sperring wrote in a staff letter. Indeed.

🚨Grant alert🚨: Humanities Washington is "offering grants of up to $15,000 to cultural organizations who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic" under the "Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan" (SHARP) program. Sound like you? Get more info here.

I really wish I lived in the timeline where Pandora Boxx did a Tilda Swinton or Betty White impersonation on this season of Ru Paul's Drag Race All Stars' "Snatch Game of Love" challenge. It would have been fun!

For your listening pleasure: PinkPantheress' "Passion." I'm obsessed with this TikTok star.