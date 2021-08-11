Seattle Sticker Patrol: Those Damn Planes in Georgetown!
Hey stickybabies! In the latest episode of our Sticker Patrol video series, I make my way down to Georgetown, where we discover a dog-sticker with human-like eyes (hi, Nori!) and purr over our favorite George. Featuring the music of the one and only Erik Blood 👁️🐶🍦💚
Which neighborhood should I go to next?
