Hey stickybabies! In the latest episode of our Sticker Patrol video series, I make my way down to Georgetown, where we discover a dog-sticker with human-like eyes (hi, Nori!) and purr over our favorite George. Featuring the music of the one and only Erik Blood 👁️🐶🍦💚

Which neighborhood should I go to next?

