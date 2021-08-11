Slog AM: No End in Sight for Police Consent Decree, There's a Nonbinary Warrior in Finland, and Ferry Prices Are Going Up

On a clear night you can see ... well, certainly not this Bjorn Bakstad / Getty Images

A federal judge has lashed out at the city for not getting the police under control, nearly a decade after the Seattle Police Department said they’d be in compliance with a consent decree within five years. Meanwhile, at a Public Safety Committee meeting yesterday, Seattle City Council members noted that it currently takes police more than 60 minutes to respond to certain crimes. At least in my personal experience, that’s an improvement from earlier response times of “never.”

At least they got this guy. Al Talaga of Kent was sentenced to two years in prison for bringing a firearm to the Black Lives Matter protests last year. While carrying the gun on its own isn’t illegal, he was prohibited from doing so following a 2005 robbery conviction. Also, prosecutors say, he was responsible for stealing sneakers from a store during the unrest — though the fact that he was sentenced only on the firearm charge and not on theft suggests that case may not have been entirely airtight.

Another day, another shooting. Police claim to have arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting at 12th and S Lane St, which is right at the bottom of the big swoopy Rizal Bridge. No word on what exactly transpired, but that hasn’t stopped KOMO from eagerly and repeatedly noting that it’s close to “a homeless encampment,” which is certainly one way of referring to a group of people for whom the city has failed to provide adequate housing.

Police are at the scene of a shooting at 12th Ave S and S Lane Street. One victim transported by @SeattleFire with apparently life-threatening injuries. One suspect detained. This is an active investigation, more info will be released when it becomes available.

How will you keep cool today? High temperatures will squat on our faces starting today and lasting until the weekend — a map of cooling centers can be found here. My strategy: I’ve got a freezer full of Otter Pops; I’ve got a smoke-filtering mask ready to go in case the air quality suffers; and I’ve put heavy blankets over the windows to block out the sun. I will also be expanding my collection of short shorts.

Look, up in the sky: This is the week for catching the Perseid meteor shower, but you’ll have to wake up around 3:30 am if you want to see them — and light pollution will make them hard to catch if you’re in the city. Also, keep your eye out for Jupiter next week when it’s directly opposite the sun from Earth.

New month = new skywatching tips!



Bookmark this for when & where to look up in August:



☄️ 11th – The Perseid meteor shower at its peak

🔭 19th – Jupiter directly opposite the Sun from Earth

🌕 22nd – A full blue Moon



And more! Details: https://t.co/r1LqQtZbeF pic.twitter.com/9SDdIKlZmX

Voting rights fight coming in September. Mark your calendars: Democrats in Congress have scheduled a fight over voting rights when they come back from vacation in September. It would have happened much earlier, but Republicans blocked debate. Of course. As per usual, self-described Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia is also among those in Congress resisting reform.

You can always count on Americans to do the right thing after they've tried everything else. Yesterday the city of Charlotte passed a queer-inclusive nondiscrimination bill, five years after a similar bill ignited a firestorm of controversy and provoked conservative state legislators to block cities from protecting queer residents, invalidating Charlotte’s law. Eventually, some parts of that state bill were repealed, but a few bits remain in place, including a block on restroom accommodations.

Ferry prices are going up. An increase of 80 cents for drivers and 40 cents for walk-ons. The state Transportation Commission was considering a plan that would have shifted the hike entirely onto drivers, sparing riders who took a sustainable mode of transportation. But, commissioners noted, that wouldn’t be fair, since some ferry routes are only functionally accessible by car. Gee that sounds like something somebody ought to do something about, like some kind of commission dedicated to transportation.

A meat-eating monster lurks on the outskirts of Vancouver. Scientists have identified a new carnivorous plant that lives relatively close to urban areas in Canada. Triantha occidentalis snares very small bugs while allowing those big enough to be pollinators to escape its clutches. If you see one of these plants, try not to be a very small bug.

Is this a thousand-year-old nonbinary warrior? A grave in Finland features both masculine and feminine burial characteristics, and testing indicates that the person buried there a thousand years ago had Klinefelter syndrome — that is, they were a man with two X chromosomes — and they were highly regarded by those who prepared the burial site. The most important question now is: Who will be the first to make “ENBY WARRIOR” t-shirts?

An early medieval warrior found buried in Finland with feminine clothing, a sword and jewels may have been nonbinary, a new analysis finds — suggesting some nonbinary people had high status in their community.https://t.co/Wfl7KD3lGV

Google may cut the pay of employees who work from home. And the amount of your pay cut will depend on where you live — the cheaper your hometown, the less they’ll pay you. This seems completely bonkers, since it’s not like your location has any bearing on the quality of the work that you’re doing. Not to mention, it creates a weird incentive to give yourself a raise by establishing an address in an expensive town.

Choo choooooo. We’re this close to a bunch of new light rail stations opening, and Sound Transit has a rundown of what to expect over the next few months as they test the new tracks. Service will be a little faster between Capitol Hill and the U District, boarding areas will be slightly different, and the names of the lines will change — get ready to start riding “the 1 Line.”

Let’s get these stones on the road. The cute little stone cottage in West Seattle will be moving to its new (temporary) home in one week, and preservationists are auctioning off a handful of fun “experiences” alongside the building’s move: You can ride in the vehicle that will carry the building, or wave a checkered flag when it reaches its destination, or push the “blast-off” button. I don’t know why there’s a blast-off button — presumably they will be moving the cottage on a truck, not sending it into space — but it all seems quite charming, and it’s nice that it’ll finally be out of the way so something more modern can get built.

I’m Reichenbach-Falling for you, valentine. I have just learned that the creator of Sherlock Holmes had a hot son. Like, model-hot. I don’t know what to do with this information, other than organize a séance.