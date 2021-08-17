New Savage Lovecast: Let’s Talk About Testosterone

On this episode, we are treated to a couple of calls concerning pronouns. One comes from a man who doesn't understand how to use the familiar second-person plural when one or more are non-binary. Another comes from a man who proposes a new catch-all gender-neutral pronoun to rule us all. Will it stick?

On the Magnum, Dan chats with Dr. Carole Hooven, author of Testosterone: The Story of the Hormone that Dominates and Divides Us. They discuss how testosterone works, and how we all have to live with it because it's coursing through roughly half of us. It's a great long conversation, and you should tune in.

And, we're not going to sugar coat this one: A woman poops when she comes. What can she do Dan?

Listen here:

