Seattle Sticker Patrol: Roses Are Red...

Jess Stein

"Roses Are Red..."

Spotted: Near Volunteer Park. JK

"Cosmic Boba"

Wish I could slurp this right up. JK

"Anti Billionaire"

Love this logo. JK

"Hey King, Nice Dick"

The context felt important. JK

Spotted inside the bathroom at Barboza. This is a very straightforward way of marketing, Portland Scooter Club





"Whad Up Wit Yo Mom Though :P"

Ummmmm who's asking?! JK

"With My Luck..."

Definitely thought these were song lyrics. JK

"Floppy Disc"

Cutie. JK

"Blood or Blackberry Juice"

Handwritten! JK

"Snake"

I'd like this to be my pet. JK

"Bruce Lee"

R.I.P. JK

