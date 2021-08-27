sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"Roses Are Red..."
Spotted: Near Volunteer Park.
The bright red glitter caught my eye. This one comes from Sarah Epperson.

"Cosmic Boba"
Wish I could slurp this right up.
This is probably what beings from the sixth dimension enjoy on balmy galactic afternoons.

"Anti Billionaire"
Love this logo
If this is a club, sign me up.


"Hey King, Nice Dick"
The context felt important.
Spotted inside the bathroom at Barboza. This is a very straightforward way of marketing, Portland Scooter Club!


"Whad Up Wit Yo Mom Though :P"
Ummmmm whos asking?!
She's doing FINE without your meddlin' ass!

"With My Luck..."
Definitely thought these were song lyrics.
This is absolutely not a line from a Joyce Manor song, but it sounds like it could be so I'm dropping a song from them just for shits 'n' giggles.

"Floppy Disc"
Cutie.
Bring them back.

"Blood or Blackberry Juice"
Handwritten!
Does anyone else ever think about how blackberries look like little ant bodies?

"Snake"
Id like this to be my pet.
A little padajuan always brightens my day!

"Bruce Lee"
R.I.P.
A badass.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.