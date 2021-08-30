Bellevue School Board Candidate Argues that Black and Latino Kids Have Lower IQs Due to Genetics, Cites Debunked Book

Somewhere over there a school board candidate is quoting Charles Murray. PHILAUGUSTAVO / GETTY

This November voters will choose between two Bellevue School Board candidates who express wildly different views on the issue of reducing systemic racism in schools.

Joyce Shui, an attorney and business owner with four kids, supports the principles behind the district's 2019 equity and accountability policy, which aims to "eliminate racial inequalities and inequities for all marginalized students."

Meanwhile, her opponent, Faye Yang, a dietitian and first-generation immigrant with two kids, has criticized the policy. In a 2018 email to several Bellevue School Board directors, Yang, whose legal name is Zhifang Yang-Denor, argued that a policy designed to reduce racial disparities would be "non-viable" because it wouldn't serve enough white and Asian students and could run afoul of a state law prohibiting discrimination.

Though Black and Latino students in the district graduated at lower rates than white and Asian students, Yang argued that higher numbers of white and Asian students failed to graduate, and so trying to increase graduation rates among Black and Latino students would "clearly" fail to address the "district's largest needs."

Yang went on to argue that graduation rates for Black and Latino students were predictably lower "most likely" due to the "immovable element of genetic disparity between the races when it comes to IQ scores," and cited The Bell Curve by Richard Herrnstein and Charles Murray to support that claim.

Several academics debunked that book long ago, and the Southern Poverty Law Center calls Murray's work "racist pseudoscience," but Yang described The Bell Curve as "a book whose scientific validity has never been successfully assailed lo’ these 24 years since first publication."

If Bellevue schools enacted the equity policy regardless of her wishes, Yang threatened to crowdsource money to retain a lawyer and sue the district "in the name of true social justice," emphasis hers.

"It is outrageous that taxpayer money would pay for what always seems the logical end of diversity programs that teach enmity toward white students, and in Bellevue’s case it would be used to weaken the alliance forged between the whites and Asians who comprise the vast majority of this community," she wrote.

In an email, Yang didn't answer questions about whether she still holds Murray's book in high esteem nor whether she still planned to sue the district. Instead, she argued her email was "actually following the foundation of Courageous Conversations," an equity coaching company that offers "a comprehensive educational curriculum" that the district incorporated into its equity policy. That claim doesn't appear to hold up, given the organization's support for affirmative action and its efforts to instill within others a "passion for racial equity work."

In any event, Yang also credited her vision to "unite, not to divide" the community as the reason she stands out as a candidate.

Over the phone, Shui said, "If true, her comments [in the email to the board] are offensive and they speak for themselves. Equity needs to be at the center of how we educate children in our community, and I find it troubling that someone running for a leadership position serving children would say that."

Though Yang took second in the race for the District 3 seat, which Bellevue School Board director Erica Melief left open earlier this year after declining to run for reelection, she currently leads Shui in fundraising by about $7,000. And though she finished well behind Shui (50.5 to 29), voters who supported the other guy in the race (the stridently anti-union Leo Novsky) will likely send their votes to Yang in the general, which should make for a pretty close race.

Yang first started making headlines in 2017, when she threatened to sue BSD for not providing enough time for students to eat lunch. She then worked with State House Rep. My-Linh Thai (D-Bellevue) on a bill to study the effects of requiring districts to give students 20 minutes to eat lunch. The bill didn't make it out of the senate.

She later advocated for other issues. After speaking out against the equity programs in 2018, she threw her support behind a petition to Support Bellevue Police in schools in response to other Bellevue parents leading an effort to remove cops from schools. In an email to the school board on June 18, 2020, Yang said pulling cops from schools would remove "a valuable experience from our students of all ethnic backgrounds, who will all encounter the reality of law enforcement in some form through their adult lives, whether they stay in the Seattle area or move to a place where law enforcement stays intact."

In case you were wondering, though they ultimately endorsed Shui, the Seattle Times Editorial Board heaped praise on the whole field: "All are impressive candidates with important objectives."