New Savage Lovecast: Cult Wedding with Amanda Montell

A woman had sex with her super-hot neighbor. Then she found out that not only is he unvaccinated, but uses a fake vax card. Should she continue to share her body with this monster?

A young gay man wants to be able to both top and bottom. But when he’s topping his gets so in his head that he loses his erection. Dan Savage! Help this man keep a rock hard boner!

On the Magnum, a caller who escaped her family’s cult when she was a teen has been invited to her sister’s wedding. But their abusive cult leader father will be there. Should she skip the whole thing? Dan brings on Amanda Montell author of “Cultish” to talk about cults and how they control their followers.

And, a man wonders if there are any resources or support for people who want to try the exotic practice of monogamy.

