sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"Thanks, You Guys Paid for All This"
Fuck this guy.
Fuck this guy. JK
Thanks, Batch Life, for the reminder of how much Jeff Bezos sucks. If you forgot, here what the richest dude in the world thinks of you:

Sponsored
Outdoor Performing Arts Festival featuring over 100 artists, food trucks, a beer garden and more!
Celebrate the return of the live arts in a safe, outdoor setting. Capitol Hill, Sep. 18-19.

"Satan <3's You"
Makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.
Makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. JK
The Satanic Temple in Texas is doing Satan's work on abortion.

"You Are Thinking About This Right Now"
Whoa how did you know.
Whoa how did you know. JK
Mind reader!

"Always Antifa"
Another label maker sticker.
Another label maker sticker. JK
You gotta admit the alliteration sounds nice.

"Little Guy"
Vibes.
Vibes. JK
I'm notoriously terrible at identifying animals, but I'm pretty sure this isn't an animal at all? In any case, I love Rodin.

"The Empire Never Ended"
Spotted on Capitol Hill.
Spotted on Capitol Hill. JK
It didn't go anywhere!

"Contribute to Your Local Mutual Aid Group"
Also spotted on Capitol Hill.
Also spotted on Capitol Hill. JK
I asked our team if anyone knew where the background of this sticker came from, and editor Chase Burns said, "It's a hoppip (that's a Pokemon) carrying a basket, likely from the Pokemon anime."

"Toilet Snorkel"
Fully thought this was a bong for one second.
Fully thought this was a bong for one second. JK
Don't laugh—one of these bad boys might give you ass breath, but it could also save your life.

"I Want You to Become Anti-Racist"
Well, what are you waiting for?
Well, what are you waiting for? JK
Thanks, FrancesApproved!

"Chickie Nuggies"
Found a piece of gristle in one of these things when I was a kid and it emotionally scarred me for a little bit lol.
Found a piece of gristle in one of these things when I was a kid and it emotionally scarred me for a little bit. JK
Ok, wait, now I'm hungry.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

Sponsored
Rent Control Now RALLY - Saturday 9/18 4 PM @ Cal Anderson
Rents in Seattle have gone up 22% this year! Join the movement for strong rent control now.