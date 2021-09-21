Slog PM: Durkan Extends Seattle Eviction Moratorium, Elvira Comes Out, September 21 Is Objectively the Best Day of the Year

We are blessed to have you. Matt Cowan/Getty

Elvira's description of her personal trainer girlfriend is the hottest thing I have read all day pic.twitter.com/zCm8AEheri

— Felicia "Ray" Davin (@FeliciaDavin) September 21, 2021

In her new memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, Cassandra Peterson came out of the closet and revealed her 19-year relationship with a woman named Teresa "T" Wierson. YahoOOOooooO! Wierson is Elivra's assistant but they kept their relationship under wraps because "the couple felt they had to protect the Elvira brand," reports The Advocate. Are you kidding? We love a gay gay icon! Cheers to you!

And I—oop: The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said that Kroger-owned QFC and Fred Meyer here in the state "violated federal labor law last fall when they barred employees from wearing Black Lives Matter buttons at work," reports the Seattle Times. The NLRB "found merit to at least one charge" filed by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 21, who gave the workers the buttons last year. The labor board will now "try to negotiate a settlement between the union and Kroger that might involve changing company policy or other remedies."

Quick vaccination update: As of yesterday, 75.8% of Washingtonians over the age of 12 have gotten at least one jab and 68.9% of people within that same group are fully vaccinated, reports KING 5.

Curious what's inside that Macklemore-golf-and-vintage-store in Pike/Pine? Capitol Hill Seattle Blawg has you covered.

Invasive bat fungus alert: White-nose syndrome is on the rise with our nocturnal pals. Authorities with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife as well as the U.S. Forest Service have "detected the fungus or disease in Yakima, Chelan, and Mason counties," reports AP. It does not affect humans or other livestock but it does attack "the skin of hibernating bats and damages their wings."

Mayor Durkan has extended the eviction and utilities shut-off moratoria to next year: Originally slated to end in September, this is the sixth time Durkan has issued such an extension. Her office will also "modify additional COVID-related relief measures related to utility assistance," says the press release announcing the news. Now let's cancel it all!

Seattle has already distributed $15m in federal #AmericanRescuePlan relief through partners like @UnitedWayKC. And we have an additional $28 million already approved to be distributed to tenants + landlords in the coming weeks.

— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) September 21, 2021

If you are reading this edition of Slog PM from Los Angeles for some reason: You are legally required to go to Mondo Trasho's 35mm screening of Gregg Araki's Nowhere. It's my favorite movie!

Shocker: Remember after the election when Trump's lawyers railed against Dominion Voting Systems, claiming the company conspired with George Soros and Venezuela (lol) to snatch the presidency out of Trumpy Wumpy's tiny little paws? Well, newly released court documents obtained by the New York Times show that Trump's campaign knew all along that the lawyers' claims were "completely baseless." More on this SHOCKING story here.

State senator Jeannie Darneille from the 27th LD will retire: But certainly not for greener pastures. Rather, Darneille has been appointed to the position of assistant secretary to help run the Department of Correction's Women Prison Division, reports KOMO. That means the seat representing northern Tacoma will be up for grabs! Hold on to your butts!

Art is just another way for the wealthy to move around money: Here's a headline for you—"Picasso's Daughter Exchanges Nine Artworks with France to Settle Tax Bill" via ARTNews.

Is it a British custom to not ask how many kids someone—especially someone in power—has? Apparently so! Speaking with Today during his visit to the US today, UK prime minister Boris Johnson "admitted for the first time that he has six children," reports The Guardian. The paper says Boris "previously tended to avoid questions about his notoriously complex family life." British politeness strikes again!

Biden and Johnson hung out in the White House, where it is believed the two leaders discussed "climate change and the recent submarine deal with Australia," as well as trade, reports the BBC. Though Johnson answered two questions from the British press corps, Biden's aide shouted down the American press who attempted to push the president on his administration's horrific treatment of Haitian asylum seekers at the border. Biden has received widespread condemnation for his continuance of Trump-era policy, Title 42:

CBS News' @EdOkeefe reports that during Pres. Biden's bilateral meeting with British PM Boris Johnson, U.S. press questions about the southern border were shouted down by White House aides. The president's answer was undecipherable. pic.twitter.com/MeXVTcFEBX

— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 21, 2021

Sad: An autopsy confirms that the human remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest indeed belonged to Gabby Petito, reports CNN. The 22-year-old disappeared while on a road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie, who is a suspect and currently at large. The coroner has "ruled the manner of death a homicide in his preliminary findings" and the FBI is asking for people with knowledge of Laundrie's role in Petito's disappearance and/or current whereabouts to step forward.

Also sad: Southern resident orca L47 a.k.a. "Marina" is presumed to have died after researchers failed to spot her "with her offspring or any grandoffspring in any encounters" over the summer, reports Seattle P.I. The P.I. describes 47-year-old Marina as "prolific" having produced "seven viable calves, the most of any resident whale." She is the second southern resident to die this summer.

This, too, is sad: Willie Garson—best known for his roles as Stanford in Sex and the City and as Mozzie in White Collar—is dead, reports Variety. No official cause of has been released, but he passed at the age of 57.

For your listening pleasure: It's objectively the best day of the year. September 21 is so good Earth Wind and Fire wrote a song about it.