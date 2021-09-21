New Savage Lovecast: Hurts So Good with Leigh Cowart

It’s the sight that strikes fear in everyone’s hearts: WHITE DREADS. One of his lovers has them, and just doesn’t wanna cut them off. His other partners are offended. Should he keep seeing this woman? Is she oblivious to the connotations, or a bit of a troll?

A gay man’s boyfriend is a very kinky lad. He loves to be denigrated and roughly used. But the tender-hearted caller loves him so much that he feels uncomfortable treating him that way.

On both the Micro and the Magnum, Dan chats with Leigh Cowart about their book Hurts So Good: The Science and Culture of Pain on Purpose. They talk about how the pleasure derived from pain is as old as the hills, isn’t always sexual and is often unfairly misunderstood. If you just don’t understand what all this S&M business is about, this is the show for you.

And, a couple are “butting” heads over toilet paper. When he gets a prostate massage, he wants the softest toilet paper, like the kind he has at his house. She stocks her home with eco-friendly bamboo-based toilet paper that he finds too rough. Listen in as fearless Dan Savage wades in to this seemingly intractable problem.

