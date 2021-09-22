sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"Plague Year Two"

Damn.
Damn. JK
This absolutely depresses, especially since we'll probably be here for at least a year or two longer. See you turds in 2024.

"Safe Seattle"

You had me in the first half!
If you don't know about Safe Seattle, consider yourself lucky. JK
Genuinely believed that Safe Seattle had made stickers...then I kept reading.

"Friend Zone"
Found it!
Found it! JK
It was near Seattle University all along!

"AWS Cloud"
Same.
Same. JK
In solidarity.

"Liar Liar"

I get it!
I get it! JK
I know they are talking about the police, but whenever I hear "liar liar" I always think of that Jim Carrey film.

"Bite Back"
Love!
Love! JK
The colors in this one are fantastic!

"Fuck la Migra"
Been seeing a lot of variations on this phrase around the Hill.
Been seeing a lot of variations on this phrase around the Hill. JK
La migra refers to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, by the way.

"Malcontent Boy"

Spotted on Capitol Hill.
Spotted on Capitol Hill. JK

Thank you Jiali Bean for this Brad Dourif x Grima Wormtongue fan art.

"Spooky Mickey"
My nightmare.
My nightmare. JK
Why are his hands so BIG?!

"Krumm"
I squealed!
I squealed! JK
I feel bad for anyone who is unfamiliar with Aaahh!!! Real Monsters.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

