Slog PM: Sound Transit CEO Gets Boot and Silver Parachute, Statewide Eviction Moratorium Extended to Halloween, Horror and Bloodshed in Tennessee

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane (R) speaks with the media outside of a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee. Photo by Brad Vest/Getty Images

A gunman entered a Kroger store in Collierville, Tennessee, and started shooting. The attacker shot one employee in the head, then shot a customer in the stomach. People hid in freezers and locked offices. The attack didn't end until the shooter decided it was over, reportedly shooting himself near the back of the store. Currently, authorities have confirmed one person is dead and at least 12 others are injured, with wounds that are “very serious," according to the city's police chief.

Six months ago, a shooter killed ten people in another Kroger-owned store in Colorado. What do we do?

As for the hornets:



Another #AsianGiantHornet nest eradicated, this time with the expert tree-dropping help from @waDNR. This was a queen of a slightly different color! Ten combs to this nest. All workers - no virgin queens or males. pic.twitter.com/ad1ZuIpiJ3

— Washington State Department of Agriculture (@WSDAgov) September 23, 2021

When the state does the killing, it's "eradicating," when the hornet does the killing, it's "murdering." Personally, I think the hornets should sue us all for libel, but however you describe it, these bugs are dead dead dead.

Another eviction ban extension: Gov. Inslee extended the state's moratorium on evictions one more month. It was set to expire on September 30, now it's expiring on Halloween. Spooky.



Today I extended the statewide eviction bridge to October 31. This extension will give counties additional time to get rental relief money out the door. pic.twitter.com/JE5jmOqxg5

— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 23, 2021

Earlier this morning, before Inslee announced the moratorium bridge's extension, Seattle Times's Heidi Groover broke down the eviction crisis for KUOW here

The votes are in: After two days of presentations, a CDC committee of scientific advisors has voted to recommend a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 and older, as well as people 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions. Controversially, the panel did not recommend people who work in high-risk jobs, like health care workers, get a booster shot at this time. The CDC's director will likely endorse this recommendation today or tomorrow, clearing the way for tens of millions of Americans to get more Pfizer juice.

A rift between the FDA and CDC: Yesterday, the FDA authorized Pfizer's booster for high-risk people. In contrast with the CDC's recommendation today, the FDA's authorization included people 18 to 64 with "frequent institutional or occupational exposure" to COVID-19.

What about extra doses for people juiced up with Moderna or J&J? It's up in the air. Moderna's authorization could come "in a few days to weeks," estimates the New York Times. Currently, the data is thin on the efficacy and safety of mixing and matching different vaccines. New research out this week suggested Moderna's vaccine offers protection that lasts longer than Pfizer's vaccine. Still, they're both highly effective at preventing hospitalization and serious illness.

Speaking of viruses: You can click here to read about what Tim Eyman is up to, but I don't recommend you do it.

There's a newly renovated park in Kent: West Fenwick Park at 3808 S Reith Road. It's got a playground based on Chutes and Ladders.



Cute. Courtesy Berger Partnership

FANTASTIC NEWS: The amendment passed!!



Khanna's amendment will end U.S. support for the war on Yemen.



The question now is whether the amendment will be included in the final version of the NDAA.



Important to keep up the pressure! pic.twitter.com/BKX2bby7no

— Dr. Annelle Sheline (@AnnelleSheline) September 23, 2021

Seattle Congressman Adam Smith, who chairs the House Armed Services Committee, supported that amendment, presented by Rep. Ro Khanna. Here's Smith's statement on the amendment's passage:

"For years I have advocated for responsible US foreign policy that will bring about an end to the War in Yemen, and I am proud of our continued efforts to affect this end. Our collective goal has been, and must remain, to bring about an end to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world as swiftly as possible. That means holding Saudi Arabia to account and urging them to take steps to alleviate the humanitarian and economic crisis. But an end to the war also requires the Houthis to end their assault of Marib – which threatens over 1 million internally displaced persons who are at risk of starvation – cease offensive attacks against Saudi civilian infrastructure, and return to the negotiating table to end the horrific war. As the NDAA advances through the legislative process and we move on to conference with the Senate, I will continue to fight for all the provisions in the bill that will help us accomplish our goal: ending the ongoing atrocity in Yemen.”

Stephanie Gallardo, one of Smith's challengers for his seat in 2022, announced today that her husband Jorge is an undocumented immigrant: "There are more than 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, Jorge happens to be one of them," the couple announced in a press release, going on to write:

"While making this public statement is inherently risky and invites the prying eyes of an American media that is extremely critical of undocumented people, we believe that by being open and transparent about Jorge’s status, we are strengthening his ability to self-determine his circumstances, and making a bold statement to all undocumented people in this nation that you deserve to be seen, you deserve dignity, and you deserve safety."

You can read the whole statement here.



*PLEASE READ*



My husband Jorge and I have decided to make a public statement regarding his immigration status. Our community stands with us in our pursuit of justice. pic.twitter.com/h1zkBVx7C2

— Stephanie Gallardo for WA-09 (@ElectGallardo) September 23, 2021

Is that "immersive" Van Gogh exhibition ever going to show up in Seattle? Maybe by October 15, but who knows where it will be located. We warned you about this shit!

ICYMI: Dick's raised their minimum wage. Recently, the state fined them over $35K for labor violations, following employee complaints around sanitary conditions and safety violations.



Someone's looking for a new job: And that someone is Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff, whose board just decided not to approve a one-year renewal of his contract. Don't be too sad for Rogoff; while he didn't get a one-year renewal, he's getting a year of severance pay, an $18,000 "benefit for career transition," and a raise, among other benefits, reports Mike Lindblom at the Seattle Times. Rogoff makes $379,600 a year, and he "is expected to stay aboard until May 2022 or whenever the board can hire a new CEO," says Lindblom.



Sound Transit board votes to replace CEO Peter Rogoff by spring 2022. https://t.co/Gio12Xq0AX via @seattletimes

— Mike Lindblom (@MikeLindblom) September 24, 2021

Earlier this month, Publicola reported on a range of internal criticism against Rogoff, including "alleged inappropriate behavior toward female employees" which dates back years.

はじめまして、こぶたとおおかみ! Nice to meet you, Kobuta and Ookami! Another Japanese restaurant just landed in Capitol Hill. It's named Kobuta and Ookami, which basically means Piglet and Wolf, and it's a katsu and sake house up on 15th. I honestly think Capitol Hill has more Japanese restaurants than coffee shops. I need to do an official count.

