Slog PM: A Comeback in SoDo, Two Geniuses in Seattle, and One Hannah Krieg!

The state's governor wants to use up to $400 million from the state's $2.1 billion share of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help build three new prisons, reports AP . Rep. Nadler of New York, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, called the move "in direct contravention of the intended purposes of the ARP legislation." Meanwhile, Alabama's COVID deaths:Because that's what they're calling it. R Place's Floyd Lovelady is opening a new LGBTQIA+ bar in SoDo called The Comeback (1950 1st Ave S, right next to Green Fire Cannabis and that Krispy Kreme), reports Capitol Hill Seattle blog. R Place tragically lost its lease and home on Boylston and Pine earlier this year, but CHS reports Lovelady's new spot will function similarly to the old one: "Versatility will be key with a venue that can transition from go go dancer club with a 40-foot stage to a Sunday morning Seahawks party." Interesting note: former mayoral candidate and architect Andrew Grant Houston is in charge of the new venue's design.

As Valerie Cherish, the star of one of our favorite TV comedy show of all time, The Comeback, once said:



A 26-year-old Tacoma woman pleaded guilty to lighting five police cars on fire last summer during protests that erupted in downtown Seattle after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. She is scheduled for sentencing next January, and "both sides have agreed to recommend 5 years in prison," reports the Tacoma News Tribune.

Regina King, Idris Elba, and Lakeith Stanfield in a shoot-em-up Western? Sign me up, cowboy!



The Tacoma Weekly will pay $15,000 for violating Washington state election law, reports Crosscut. Why? "For telling political candidates last year that they could buy a news story—and even the newspaper’s editorial endorsement—as part of a $2,500 advertising package." If you've never read a weekly in Tacoma but the Tacoma Weekly sounds familiar, maybe this is where you know them from?

Yellen says the US could run out of money by October 18 unless we raise the debt ceiling: "It is uncertain whether we could continue to meet all the nation's commitments after that date," wrote Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Congress, warning of "catastrophic economic consequences." The GOP seems chill with that.

Democrats won’t get bipartisan help paving a path to partisan recklessness. If they want to use fast-track, party-line procedures to ram through trillions more in socialism and inflation, they can use the same tools to handle the debt limit.

— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) September 28, 2021

Also, that dude's boosted:



Today, I followed the advice of experts and my doctors and received a booster vaccination for COVID-19. Mountains of evidence tell us these shots are safe and effective. I continue to encourage all Americans to speak with their doctors and get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/u1zfYIk7Cb

— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) September 27, 2021

A judge sentenced the terrorist who murdered five journalists at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland in 2018 to five life sentences without parole, reports AP. As former Stranger writer Sean Nelson summarized in 2018, "a man killed five people because he didn't like what their newspaper wrote about him." Here's how Snelson's piece started:

Admittedly, schools are worse, especially elementary schools. High schools are horrible, too. Nightclubs, music and art festivals, and movie theaters are maybe slightly more terrifying to imagine if you're a grown-up. But the workplace mass shooting bears a particular strain of dread. And when it happens at the same kind of office you work in, targeting people who do the same kind of work you do, specifically because they do that kind of work, well... you'd think it would be shocking. But beyond the deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters, beyond the nightmare of people like crime reporter Phil Davis and photographer Paul Gillespie, who had to hide under desks while hearing their colleagues being murdered, then had to jump over the dead bodies of people they knew and cared about to try and escape, beyond the incomprehensible trauma faced by all the victims and their families, the most shocking thing about the mass shooting at The Capital Gazette in Annapolis is that it happened yesterday and it's already a memory.

I think of this post every time there's a mass shooting. So, I think of it daily.

I don't understand sports but a "talented pitching prospect" named "Matt Brash" is "expected to make his MLB debut with the Mariners" today. Sportspeople are excited about this Brash kid's debut!!



When my cousin Mitch debuted with the Phillies in 2018, "he was the first Phillies player to earn a Golden Sombrero in his MLB debut," says Wikipedia , which I'm told is a very bad thing. They sent him back down to the minor leagues. Sorry, Mitch. Good luck, Matt.

Next year's Sundance Film Fest will be hybrid, and Seattle's Northwest Film Forum will act as a satellite screen again, Sundance announced today. Last year's digital Sundance was so fun. I'm still thinking about Pleasure and Mother Schmuckers and "Black Woodstock."



This South Seattle Emerald op-ed on ~the nonprofit industrial complex~ is making the rounds today: Amy L. Piñon wrote it. Here's Amy:



Read here.

Meet your new geniuses, Seattle! Today, the MacArthur Fellowship announced 25 recipients of its MacArthur "genius grant" awards, including two from our emerald city, reports the Seattle Times. Don Mee Choi, a badass poet and teacher at Renton Technical College, and Trevor Bedford, a wiz infectious disease specialist at Fred Hutch, both won $625,000 to pursue their creative and scientific projects. Bedford developed tools to track SARS-CoV-2 in real-time, and Choi's poetry focuses on imperialism and the Korean peninsula. Buy her latest book, DMZ Colony, at local bookstores.

Also, meet Hannah! Sloggers, you've got a new staff writer you can yell about in the comments.



Hi!

Hannah would like you to know that she's very much a Libra. Her birthday is October 14. What's her most Libra quality? "I don't know. I'm so much of a Libra that I'm too busy balancing the scales to decide my most Libra quality," she says.

And we would like you to know that Hannah wrote this piece today:



The Stranger's new city hall reporter (!!), @hannahkrieg, makes her Slog debut with a quick look at Durkan's proposed spending on cops and human service workers. Give it a read and give Hannah a follow!https://t.co/8TOQN4DSAk

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) September 28, 2021

Since you already read the piece because you're a diligent Slogger, then you already know it's about Mayor Durkan's new 768-page 2022 city budget proposal, and how Durkan wants to back the blue by adding a net gain of 35 new SPD officers to the department, and it's about how much the average social worker in Seattle makes compared to a sworn SPD officer (it's not hard to guess who makes more $$$), and how the mayor and activists disagree on whether "it is a false choice" to say Seattle should choose between armed policing and community care—the mayor thinks it is, some activists think it isn't. But you already know all that! Because you're a reader! Moving on!

I told Hannah we often end Slog PM with a song or a movie trailer: And she suggested I embed this track from Taylor Swift because she's 1) "sort of" a Swiftie (a "Swiftie to an outsider, a poser to an insider"), and 2) "not really" watching any TV "unfortunately" because she "only has the attention span for TikTok." We're thrilled to have the Gen Z representation on Slog.



Rich Smith, our associate editor, is also a noted Swiftie, so we've got a full Swiftie news department going on here. Wild times. [Eds note: To the extent that Swiftiness involves fandom, I align with Hannah's status as an outsider Swiftie. I do think the song "Exile" is about the police abandoning the East Precinct, as I have said many times before.]