Slog PM: Seattle Elongates Its Transit Spine, Mariners Sell Out, and Jayapal Is Front and Center

Seattle's Rep. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What will people remember from the Build Back Better Act and the infrastructure bill?



The life-changing programs like paid leave and childcare. Health care and housing. Saving our planet. Roads and bridges are important — but we also need transformative change. pic.twitter.com/J7p4t7Cdz5

— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 1, 2021

As Washington Post summarizes it, Jayapal wants "Centrist Democrats, particularly in the Senate, to get behind a $3.5 trillion spending bill that would be the capstone of Democrats’ control of Washington right now." As Jayapal said herself today, “I feel like we in the Democratic Party have lost so many voters, because they don’t see us fighting for the things that might be a little bit harder to get across the finish line.”

Biden is putting the infrastructure bill on hold while he talks it out with his party, but "the progressives’ stand... makes successful passage of Biden’s agenda more likely, not less," argues at least one person.



“Jayapal is providing a master class these last few weeks in how to wield power,” the director of the progressive group Demand Justice told the Seattle Times. He suggested her withholding of support "allowed the Biden administration to sort of stand back... They let Jayapal be the bad cop here. I think there’s sort of a wink-wink relationship in her making these demands. I think the White House has been sort of happy for her to play this role."

Oh happy day: Seattle's transit spine is getting longer! The Seattle-SeaTac line is now up to 24 miles long, and we're throwing a party on Saturday to celebrate its successful surgery. Stranger's Rich Smith and Charles Mudede are down there for the ribbon-cutting.



Here at the (totally dry) ribbon cutting for the Northgate station with my colleague @mudede. Seattle’s elongating its transit spine today, adding three new stops to the light rail, and we’re going to take a tour of the new stations. Stay tuned for content. pic.twitter.com/YZcK9C1fXt

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) October 1, 2021

Excuse the long thread, we're excited!!!!!!!



Asked Dow what he’s most excited about, and he said “riding the train.” Same my man.

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) October 1, 2021

KC Councilmember Rod Dembowski is pumped about the bus bays directly connecting with the train via escalator so ppl don’t have to cross the street to transfer, and the nearby affordable housing coming online in a couple years. pic.twitter.com/BOWg8DPrgc

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) October 2, 2021

Because he’s everywhere, KC Councilmember Girmay Zahilay is here. Also reports that he’s excited to ride the trains. pic.twitter.com/3WvzeW2ueX

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) October 2, 2021

Durkan talking up free Orca cards for high school students, free community college, and the workers who built the train. Says the train could “maybe go to Canada some day!” Crowd weirdly grunts? Her closer: “I urge everyone to take light rail to Seattle and spend money!” pic.twitter.com/AgYf2cjDM1

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) October 2, 2021

Yeahhhhh budddy, here they come pic.twitter.com/hgJJM1PZFJ

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) October 2, 2021

Annnnd here we go! Rich Smith

Follow Rich for all the live updates.

Name change: The upcoming Almost Everyday Music record shop in Queen Anne, started by former Everyday Music employees, will now be called Royal Records. "Almost" Everyday Music made it seem subpar anyways. We welcome the change!



Millions of students in California will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine following the FDA’s full approval of the shot for children 12 and older, which could happen by the end of the year. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the mandate for all eligible public and private school students, grades 7 through 12, on Friday. California is the first state to put forth a vaccine mandate.

The US House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection sent out another round of subpoenas this week, aiming to uncover the degree to which former President and lifelong shitbag Donald Trump was involved in planning the rally that proceeded the riot. The 11 organizations and individuals subpoenaed have until October 13 to turn over the requested documents, or testify in depositions scheduled throughout the month.

🚨Free ticket alert 🚨 Drop some emojis on this post to enter to win.



Nate Gowdy with the pics: Seattle Gay News has photos from Floyd Lovelady's new gay bar, AKA R Place 2.

Looking for some spooky movies? We got you, ghosties and ghoulies!

Here’s a spooky story for you: According to an internal review, US Department of Homeland Security officers complied intelligence and background reports on people arrested during racial justice protests in Portland last summer, despite their charges having nothing to do with homeland security threats. Oregon US Senator Ron Wyden said the report showed the “stunning incompetence, mismanagement and abuse of power” by federal officers while they were in Portland. YUP, YOU SAID IT RON!

Sticking in Portland for a moment: The National Women’s Soccer League is in the midst of a growing abuse scandal—and the Portland Thorns are in the middle of it. Earlier this week, a story in The Athletic revealed former Thorns coach Paul Riley harassed, intimidated, and sexually harassed at least a dozen players across several teams for years. There is ample evidence that Thorns management and the league itself knew about Riley’s abuse.

Back in Seattle: All eyes are on the trains...



...and the Mariners:

