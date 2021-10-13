I, Anonymous: Fuck Your Shitty Light Rail

I might be the only person in Seattle whose commute got longer after the new light rail openings. In actual real cities, like, ones that have functional public transport (not Seattle), light rail stations are around 1 mile apart to allow for "the poors" (for Seattleites: people who don't own cars) about a 10-minute walk to get to public transit. So fuck me sideways when the Northgate and Roosevelt stations opened and I was caught in the middle, a half-hour verging on a 40-minute walk either way. Good thing we can transfer from the bus, right? Except oh wait, by the Link opening, my bus was deleted from existence. So now I'm stuck with a new bus that runs for 3 hours solely on weekday mornings, a 30-45 minute hike, or calling a Lyft to work every day. Did anyone notice that all the new Link stations appeared across the street from parking lots or garages? You people pat yourselves on the back for "reducing car traffic" while actively rewarding those who drive cars outside the downtown core. How single-minded can you be? I guess not enough to realize all your fucking elected officials and cops live in fucking Bellevue. I hope when the Big One finally hits, every single Link tunnel is buried in debris. And before you say, "you don't have to live here," don't you worry, I keep trying to move away, but your absurd lack of rent control keeps me stuck here. Fuck Seattle, fuck you, and fuck your shitty light rail.

Sincerely,

A 25-Year Resident Who's Desperately Trying To Leave

