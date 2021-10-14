Slog PM: Inslee Announces New COVID Stuff, Brown Paper Tickets Needs to Pay, Let's Go to Bangkok

Inslee announced a new requirement that should've already been a requirement. TVW

and Yakima and Tacoma and all over the state, announced Gov. Inslee today. "Effective November 15, large events in Washington state will be required to verify that all attendees are either fully vaccinated or received a negative test within the last 72 hours," reads the gov's press release. Statewide, this requirement applies to people 12 or older and indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees and outdoor events with more than 10,000 attendees.

It boggles the mind why the state wasn't already enforcing this mandate. Maybe it has something to do with people like this guy.

Some jurisdictions have enforced their own event requirements: From the Seattle Times:

A similar mandate will go into effect in King County on Oct. 25, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in most indoor spaces and at outdoor events with 500 people or more, including at restaurants and bars with indoor seating, sporting events, museums, gyms and concerts.

Inslee's office also confirmed that they're sticking with their Monday deadline that requires state employees and health care workers to verify that they're fully vaccinated. "It will not be extended," said the office. The state will grant some people exemptions. What happens if they don't verify their vaccination status by Monday? What's that famous Trump phrase?

We've got a big TV debate tonight between Seattle's two mayoral candidates! Bruce Harrell didn't threaten to pull out of this one. It starts at 7 PM, and you can watch it for free on multiple platforms.



Support some photogs: Photographic Center Northwest is auctioning off some art.



My photo "US vs THEM II" is now LIVE for bidding on the PCNW website! Shoutout to the @photocenternw for including me in the gallery — i'll be there at the show on friday, starting at 6:30pm, come through if you're in seattle ✨ https://t.co/26Lny6zwhv pic.twitter.com/IPKcDpRqXC

— CON ARTIST (@connorsurdi) October 14, 2021

Moderna is getting boosted! An FDA advisory committee has unanimously recommended giving half-dose booster shots of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and over, as well as some other vulnerable groups, reports CNBC. A final FDA decision will probably come in days, and the CDC will likely vote on it next week. If all that goes over well, the shots are going in arms.

In case the last ten thousand times didn't convince you, Biden is once again asking for you to get vaccinated.



We’re making important progress in our fight against COVID-19, but we can’t let up now. pic.twitter.com/4XzWwlofCQ

— President Biden (@POTUS) October 15, 2021

Seattle's Brown Paper Tickets owes a bunch of people money: The company was "overwhelmed" with COVID cancellations in March of 2020 and failed to pay back tens of thousands of people. In March of 2021, this was the update from the Washington State Attorney General's office:

Seattle-based ticketing company Brown Paper Tickets must fully refund all consumers who purchased tickets to canceled events, and pay all money it owes to organizers of past events. An estimated 45,000 event organizers and ticket purchasers nationwide, and internationally, will receive a total of approximately $9 million from today’s resolution. The company is also required to pay the Attorney General’s Office $70,000 for attorney’s costs and fees.

The AG's office ultimately reduced that penalty from $9 million to $7.6 million, and the company was supposed to pay everyone by October 8. That deadline has passed, and Brendan Kiley reports tens of thousands of people are still owed money. "The Attorney General’s Office says BPT still owes $2,141,406 to 616 event organizers and $3,250,920 to 56,069 non-Washington ticket buyers," reports Kiley. Yikes.

I think it's too early to be this cold: Give my heaters a break, La Niña. Expect it to get wet on Sunday.



Sticking with the gray theme...



It's official: La Niña is underway. That typically means wetter & cooler than normal as we get deeper into winter.



In the near term, we're looking for wetter & milder than normal.



Do rain jackets come with AC? OK, it won't be THAT warm. #wawx pic.twitter.com/kNvyrEDzk2

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 14, 2021

These firefighters say they aren't getting vaccinated: Again, what would Trump say?

Trump says Republicans won't vote in '22 or '24 unless Republicans investigate his big lie: Sure, fine, sit these next few elections out, insurrectionists.



Trump is now calling on Republicans not to vote — declaring “Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24” if his election fraud hoax is not “solved” first. He helped Republicans lose two Georgia Senate seats in January. Now he seems ready to try it again in the midterms. pic.twitter.com/ARBnsfwmzJ

— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 13, 2021

A racist with a California license plate terrorized the Central District on Tuesday: He was at the corner of East Union Street and 23rd Avenue, near the nationally acclaimed Communion restaurant, yelling the n-word and ranting about white power.



So today my brother was minding his blackass business and this man came up to him and yelled “white power” with his chest!! I need one of those twitter do ya thang moments. There should be no reason this man is the comfortable acting like this. pic.twitter.com/DA0OU1D9XW

— ॐ (@Aunjoli) October 12, 2021

KIRO ran the plates and identified that the vehicle belonged to Michael Slawson, "the son of a Los Angeles Superior Court judge," and found he is "no stranger to controversies like this."

Back in 2017, investigators out of California said he called a mosque and left threatening voicemails. Slawson was never charged with a crime in connection to the calls but admitted calling the mosque.

The Climate Pledge Arena opens next week: The ribbon cutting is next Friday, October 22, with a big concert from Coldplay that evening. Maybe they'll change their lyrics from 🎵It was all yellow 🎵to 🎵It was all yellow green(washing)🎵 No? Doesn't roll off the tongue? Whatever. Plan to take public transportation if you're going. It's expected to be congested, as council member-cum-NHL executive Rob Johnson explained to Chris Daniels recently:



At least one of the Climate Pledge Arena's neighbors wishes Rob and his friends on the city council had carved out some protections for them back in 2018. The Vera Project estimates "they face $200,000 of earned and contributed income losses" due to construction around the arena, Jas reported today.

Sometimes you have to travel all the way to Bangkok: Just to find your way home.

