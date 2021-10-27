Slog AM: Two Bald Eagles Saved in West Seattle, First U.S. Passport Issued with Gender "X," It's Gonna Get Wet

"X," please. Greg Blomberg/EyeEm/Getty

According to Axios , the move comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this year that he planned to expand the gender marker to include more people. In early 2022, the "X" option will be available to all who wish to apply for a passport and they will no longer have to submit medical certification to do so.

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for first-degree arson at the Islamic Center of Tacoma in University Place: The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it identified the man through tips thanks to flyers posted in the area, reports the Seattle Times. He's accused of starting a fire on October 11 at the Islamic Center while around 10 people were still inside the building. All were able to make it to safety.

Two bald eagles saved: Two of these majestic creatures got snarled up in the vegetation of a West Seattle backyard, reports the West Seattle Blog. Thankfully, wildlife first responder Kersti Muul and Seattle Animal Control officer Brett Rogers were on the scene to free these bald eagles. Both managed to fly away without incident. We love to see it!

Remember when Gov. Inslee signed the bill legalizing permanent daylight savings into law back in 2019? Me too. Apparently, things have been slow moving on that front because we are waiting for a "federal waiver from Congress" to officially approve the move, reports KIRO. Sen. Patty Murray's office is looking into alternative routes, like passing the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight savings time permanent nationwide, but that's looking unlikely. Now, her office said they are working with the White House "to explore alternative pathways under executive/administrative authority."

Jeeeeesus: A semi-truck is blocking all lanes of traffic on westbound I-90 at Corwin Place. Avoid this route if possible!

Heads up if you're headed into Seattle from the east side. No estimate for when this will clear so if you haven't left yet, plan to take another route. And follow @wsdot_traffic for updates. https://t.co/GAWXIVPKyu

— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) October 27, 2021

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Will get a part two.

Things aren't looking too good for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer: According to KOMO, an outside review of Troyer's confrontation with Black newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer back in January has determined the officer violated several of Pierce County Sheriff's Department policies during the incident. It also found that "a reasonable person could conclude that Sheriff Troyer exhibited an improper bias in his confrontation with Mr. Altheimer." They have recommended that their findings be turned over to the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office and the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.

The Kraken get crackin': Last night, Seattle's newest sports franchise won its first home game ever against the Montreal Canadiens by 5-1, reports the Tacoma News Tribune. The Kraken play against Minnesota on Thursday and New York on Saturday before hitting the road.

Sharing is caring: Pharmaceutical company Merck has agreed to share the formula for its COVID antiviral medication molnupiravir, allowing the life-saving drug to be made and sold for cheap in poorer nations, reports the New York Times. Merck said molnupiravir "halved the rate of hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk Covid patients in a large clinical trial." While the move is unusual for a big pharma company, it will certainly help save lives in countries that still have limited vaccine access.

Get ready to get WET: I refuse to get a rain jacket, but maybe this atmospheric river will push me over the line now that my favorite umbrella got rekdt by the wind on Sunday.

⚠️WETTEST DAY SINCE JANUARY LIKELY ON THURSDAY⚠️



🌧 Over 1 inch of rain is likely Thursday as the wettest system in 9 months takes aim at the region



🌧 If that happens, Thursday will become Seattle’s soggiest day since Jan. 12, when 2.33 inches fell

— Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) October 27, 2021

Huma Abedin says she was sexually assaulted by a U.S. Senator: In her new book Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, the top aide to Hillary Clinton wrote that an unnamed senator forcibly kissed her after a dinner party with lawmakers in the mid-2000s, reports The Hill. Abedin said she "buried the incident," but was reminded of it after watching Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony during Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court in 2018.

Senate Dems have released their plan to tax billionaires: It would target the gains made on their assets and is "part of a broader tax framework that also includes a new minimum tax on large corporations," reports NPR. That money would go towards Biden's infrastructure bill, which has been stalled and greatly scaled back thanks to cowardice and self-interest on both sides of the aisle. Already, West Virginia coal baron and "Democrat" Sen. Joe Manchin has called the bill divisive. What idiots!!!

Worst headline of the morning: "As trial approaches, judge may allow the men Kyle Rittenhouse shot to be called 'rioters' or 'looters' — but 'victim' isn't allowed," via CNN. The judge in the trail, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, apparently has a long-standing rule that prosecutors cannot refer to people as "victims." Absolutely abysmal.

President Biden gave Olivia Rodrigo some really weird gifts: When the Gen Z popstar visited the White House over the summer to promote the COVID vaccine to young people, she walked away with some kind of strange presents. In addition to the aviators she posed with the president in, Rodrigo also received some M&Ms and a shoehorn, lol. Big Grandpa Energy!

For your listening pleasure: Wet's "Bound" featuring Blood Orange (with a music video directed by Gia Coppola!).