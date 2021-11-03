Ballot Drop Update: Hasegawa Scoots Ahead of Steinbrueck in Port Race, Seattle Progressives Still Way Down

Hasegawa is one of two first-time progressive candidates poised to win their port seats. Courtesy of the Campaign

Today's ballot count represents the dregs from last night's disappointing returns, but the ~50,000 countywide ballots (including about 20,000 Seattle ballots) King County Elections dropped this evening revealed a little tightening and widening in some races, and we here at The Stranger always like to note a little tightening and widening.

With around 250,000 ballots left to count and anywhere between 90,000 and 100,000 left to go in Seattle, here's where the elections stand:

The expected but significant news in this drop is that Toshiko Hasegawa officially overtook incumbent Peter Steinbrueck in the race for one of the Port Commissioner seats. She now leads him by 275 votes. Hamdi Mohamed also closed her gap with incumbent Port Commissioner Stephanie Bowman, who now leads by only one point — 50 to 49.

In the mayoral race, former City Council President Bruce Harrell leads current City Council President Lorena González 64 to 35, decreasing his lead by a point.

Abolitionist City Attorney candidate Nicole Thomas-Kennedy added half a point to her share, but still trails Republican city attorney candidate Ann Davison 58 to 41.5.

Fremont Brewery co-owner Sara Nelson maintains her lead over Creative Justice director Nikkita Oliver, 60 to 40. Oliver's score improved by half a point.

Incumbent City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda increased her lead over bridge guy Kenneth Wilson by two points, 53 to 46.

Elsewhere in the county, three-term King County Executive Dow Constantine held his 57 to 42 lead over state Senator Joe Nguyen, and 19-year Republican incumbent King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert is now running a full 11 points behind her Democratic opponent, Sarah Perry.

The Working Families Party declared victory in its effort to flip the SeaTac City Council. Progressives Jake Simpson, Mohamed Egal, and Iris Guzmán all knocked out the conservative incumbents they challenged. This major victory for the small airport town creates a 5-2 progressive majority for the first time in ten years.

As for Seattle, tomorrow's drop will give us a better indication of the scope of the progressive loss.