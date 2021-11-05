You SLAYed! You Voted! Here Are the Winners!

Damn, it feels like this year’s spooky October season came and went in a flash! And it’s hard to believe that SLAY , our scary, short film fest, had its in-person theater debut just last weekend! The pandemic forced us to get creative with a drive-in version last year, but it felt sooo good to be under the same roof together at last.

After months of combing through literally thousands of submissions for the SLAY Film Fest, we finally landed on a killer collection of shorts. The filmmakers this year truly blew us away with their creativity, wit, and a visceral appreciation of the genre. And, we listened to your feedback by adding a bit more comedy while also including a wider variety of jump scares!

Here are the winners, decided by our SLAY audience:

GORIEST: Cute

SCARIEST: The Lake

FUNNIEST: Mill Creek Strangler

BEST IN SHOW: First Date of the Dead

Ultimately, as with all of our film festivals, it's up to you to make the film you want to see on screen! So why not allow yourself to get inspired for your SLAY submission next year?

Thank you to all of the selected filmmakers for screening with us, and congrats to our 2021 winners!

