Ginger Minj Is Down to Party With Anyone Wearing a Tacky Sweater Halloween is over and we're skipping straight gayly to Christmas.

There were never such devoted sisters. Ginger Minj

The persistent sound of jingling bells has plagued me for the past week, and you know what that means: either I’m having a stroke, or it’s almost time to see as many drag queen holiday shows as possible.

You will no doubt partake in the annual traditions of our hometown heroines — Scott Shoemaker’s War on Christmas!; The Dina Martina Christmas Show; The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! (Seattle emeritus 😭); Agatha Crusty Goes A-Carolin’ — but what of the touring gals who are here but briefly on their winter-time flights around the world?

This year, Ginger Minj’s Winter Wonderland dashes through what snow Seattle can muster at the Broadway Performance Hall on December 10 and 11. Ginger is a particularly delightful performer, and promises “nostalgic, wintry, and cozy feels,” which I think we could all use right now. And though she’s a busy bumblebee with tour preparations right now, the lady herself consented to a quick interview about confetti cannons, interfaith families, and tacky sweaters on party guests.

How has the pandemic impacted holiday drag shows?

Last year we weren't able to do our usual holiday tour because of the pandemic and it was honestly soul-crushing for me. I have gotten so used to ho-ho-hoing my way around the country between November and January that I felt so empty during that time. My fans around the world have become like an extended family to me and to not be able to celebrate with them seriously sucked. That's why we're doing it up bigger and better than ever this year!

What are you excited about on this tour?

This is the biggest and best holiday tour we've put together. There are over a dozen costume changes, fog machines, snow machines, confetti cannons, instructional videos that go terribly wrong, and so much more ... all set to music you know and love! Safe and fun for the whole family with something for everyone to love.

With all the activity of the tour, when will you get a chance to relax and enjoy the holidays?

My husband and I rented a big house at the last stop of the tour and our family is coming in to stay with us for a week to see the show and spend some quality time together. Our family's "tradition" is creating new traditions every year.

Is Christmas one of those holidays that queer people celebrate differently from straight people?

I don't think it's a queer vs straight issue, I think everyone from everywhere celebrates differently. My mother is Southern Baptist and celebrates differently from my husband's mother who is Jewish, I celebrate differently than my lifelong lesbian friend who grew up a Pastor's daughter. That's what I love about the holidays more than anything: It celebrates so many different traditions from so many different cultures. I'm all about bringing them together and sharing with everyone.

Any advice for young queers who have to spend the holidays with hostile family?

Don't allow yourself to be silenced or bullied. Stand up for yourself and, if that's too difficult, find somewhere else to be. I spent several of my teenage Christmases with other people's families. I think that's why I'm so interested in other people's traditions now.

Who’s on the guest list for your dream holiday party?

Anyone with a tacky sweater, a tasty treat, and a story to tell. Keep me fed and entertained and I'm happy!

Interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.