Slog AM: Seattle Wants More Pedestrian-Friendly Streets, Seattle Is Buying Guns, Seattle Needs a Reporter Like Pat Collins

When will Seattle stop giving cars every bleeding thing? Charles Mudede

Fewer cars in the city. This fact was revealed, thereports, by the results of a poll conducted by "Seattle Neighborhood Greenways and the Northwest Progressive Institute." It concluded that an astonishing 80% of voters support dedicating a number of streets, such as the one next to Pike Place Market , to pedestrians. At present, almost the whole damn town is devoted to cars.

The local fear factory called KOMO now claims that lots of people in Seattle are packing because crime is just too high. “They are saying, 'I never thought in my wildest dreams I would ever buy a gun and here I am standing here buying a gun,'" said a gun dealer in Lynnwood whose cash register is apparently singing these days, which are so dark and have so many shadows, so many dangers.

The publisher of Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, Justin (a.k.a jseattle), has this to say about the surge in crime and mayhem: "SPD says the violent crime rate in 2020 was about 8.5% higher than it was in 2010 — but most of that jump happened prior to 2015. 2015 to 2020 basically flat."



— jseattle (@jseattle) November 18, 2021

Jurors of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial have entered their fourth day of deliberations. Rittenhouse is the 17-year-old boy "accused of shooting three people, killing two of them, during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin."

Didn't know about the D.C., Maryland, Virginia (DMV) TV reporter Pat Collins until black twitter gave him nothing but love over this report.



This man, Pat Collins, is clearly a national treasure. https://t.co/RHdI3BmlSY

— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 18, 2021

Republicans are not loving the Republican governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, these days. First, his decision not to run against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in 2022 dealt "a significant blow" to the GOP's effort to reclaim the control of the chamber. Next, he is being all RINO about the CRT mania that's gripped America's white party. NBC News reports that "Sununu on Thursday denounced a conservative group’s offer to pay $500 to the first person who 'catches' a public school teacher violating New Hampshire’s new limits on the discussion of systemic racism and other topics." Yes, New Hampshire has a law that bans American history that's not white-friendly.

A message to you from Rudy:



— Doug Henwood (@DougHenwood) November 19, 2021

Today, Joe Biden transfers his presidential powers to Kamala Harris "while he is under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy." This means history will be made while Biden is addled. Harris will be the first woman to ever hold that kind of power in the United States.

House Dems passed a bill that would spend an impressive $2 trillion on meaningful things such as social services and climate change mitigation efforts. It now moves to a Senate that has 52 Republicans and that vastly over-represents rural white voters.

How can this be even true, Nicholas Kristof?



THIS is what poverty sometimes looks like in America: parents here in Appalachian hill country pulling their children out of literacy classes. Moms and dads fear that if kids learn to read, they are less likely to qualify for a monthly check for having an intellectual disability. Many people in hillside mobile homes here are poor and desperate, and a $698 monthly check per child from the Supplemental Security Income program goes a long way — and those checks continue until the child turns 18.

The Chinese tennis star, Peng Shuai, who disappeared two weeks ago after "accusing a former Chinese vice-premier of sexual misconduct," is still nowhere to be found.



I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6

— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 18, 2021

Brazilian officials have finally caught all of the members of a gang that's been stealing horses, killing them, and selling their meat as beef to restaurants. CNN reports: "A statement from the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul (MPRS) on Thursday said the gang distributed more than 800 kilograms (1,763 pounds) of hidden horse meat per week to restaurants in the Caxias do Sul region." I didn't know it was hard to taste the difference between a horse and a heifer.



You know. Just stuffy Richard Dawkins hating on Scientific American:



Scientific American was once a great journal.https://t.co/s1TakvF1U0

— Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) November 19, 2021

But for real, what's that lion doing over there? Whatever it is, it doesn't look right to me.

Speaking of race and evolution, here's Charles Mingus's superb "Pithecanthropus Erectus," which features the great Mal Waldron on the piano:

