Slog AM: Concrete Workers on Strike, Sea Lion Sightings, and Skittles is a Furry

Yup, more rain 400TMAX/GETTYIMAGES.COM

Well too bad, here comes more! We'll get light drizzle today, and then a major storm will drench us on Friday into Saturday. We may even — and this is still a big maybe — get snow on Christmas.

A weak trough will move through today with a few more inches of snow for the passes.



Then our attention turns toward the next system for Fri night & Saturday. This is expected to produce 18-30" of snow in the mountains, a drenching rain for the lowlands, and strong winds. #wawx pic.twitter.com/yc2t3KzytX

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 9, 2021

Booster appointments remain difficult to come by… Here’s the latest booster advice from the state of Washington. This really should not be so difficult at this point, but vaccine finders continue to be clunky and kludgey and difficult to use. Availability seems to be best through Vaccine.gov but there are still far more steps involved than there should be. Meanwhile a Biden administration official openly laughed at the idea of sending free tests to every American.

… but not impossible. Southeast Seattle Senior Center got in touch to let us know they’re hosting biweekly clinics with appointments available by calling 206-722-0317. Also there are some walk-in appointments.

Mark your calendar for December 18. The Seattle Indian Health Board is throwing a big family-friendly clinic and health fair at the community health center in Little Saigon. There’ll be a vendor market, vaccinations for kids, food trucks, a dental clinic, and more — get the details and RSVP here.

The Seattle Department of Transportation hired a new ADA coordinator in October. Here he is. I like the cut of his jib.

For fuck sake, seriously @elonmusk? Just…why? Like what is an even remote rationalization for this feature? Because of all the traffic? No one should build your tunnels and double road decks and other nonsense, including these stupid fucking vehicles. https://t.co/LasVip5HGv

— Tom Hewitt (@thewyjr18) December 8, 2021

UW still hasn’t fixed the directions to their Harborview clinic, weeks after it was pointed out that the ONLY directions on the website are for people driving from I-5. Taking transit? Walking? Biking? Using paratransit? Nuts to you!

Teamsters need money and wood. Teamsters Local 174 is on strike, with over 300 cement workers picketing a handful of construction companies after contract negotiations broke down. Fiscal donations are needed, but because of the cold weather they’ve set up barrel fires for warmth on the picket lines and they need fuel. Anybody want to organize a delivery?





@seabikeblog I want to build the coalition between pro drivers and bike folks, since both benefit when amateur drivers have non-car alternatives. Might you be willing to help organize wood delivery by bike to the teamsters on strike? pic.twitter.com/QZrCvLGSTc

— M (@CycleAmma) December 8, 2021

Seattle Aquarium needs clean water. Not, like, donations of clean water — they have plenty of that, don’t worry — but like all life on Earth, they need oceans free of pollution. After you’re done admiring this very fine footage of the sea turtle they’re currently rehabbing, please sign this letter asking the federal government to do more to protect coastal waters.

Remember Shi Shi, the cold-stunned sea turtle in our care? #DYK that it can take > 6 mos to rehab a sea turtle? What if there were 20 Shi Shis? At scale, we realize what it takes to prepare for changing ocean conditions spurred by #climatechange. And that’s just for one species. pic.twitter.com/DzxVUU7Pzp

— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) December 8, 2021

Lion sightings in West Seattle. Sea lions, that is. One is expired; another appears to be elderly and not in the best shape. West Seattle Blog has pix. Of course, if you see a marine mammal, keep your distance and call Seal Sitters at 206-905-SEAL.

In my day we played in empty lots full of rusty nails and we liked it that way. But that doesn’t mean kids today shouldn’t have something better. Seattle Parks is eyeing a makeover for Carkeek Park and they want your feedback. Should the play area be nature-inspired, modern and colorful, or imaginative? The future of America’s youth depends on your answer.

Do you and your kids like to play at the Carkeek play area? We need your input!

https://t.co/0sPFKQC8AC and join us online December 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. https://t.co/Cny1ix5DfL pic.twitter.com/EZgTgxy1oS

— Seattle Parks (@SeattleParks) December 8, 2021

HAUNTING. Maybe it’s for the best that I wasn’t able to get into the Recall Sawant party, because it looked like that scene in Batman Returns when Max Shreck wakes up in the Penguin’s evil subterranean lair. Compare and contrast:

I can't stop laughing at this photo of the Recall Sawant party. pic.twitter.com/sSxnWTkFDc

— Brandon Locke (@brandontlocke) December 9, 2021

It’s ridiculous and obscene that we have streets like this in Seattle. 19 pedestrians have died while walking in the city so far this year.

Some consolation: This other street is now slightly less terrifying to cross.

The @westseattleblog is reporting that the pedestrian crossing signal at the Duwamish Longhouse has been turned on.https://t.co/ZD4PXWEea3

— Ryan Packer (@typewriteralley) December 8, 2021

So is Skittles a furry now? Sure, why the hell not.