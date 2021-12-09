Yup, more rain
Had enough rain? Well too bad, here comes more! We'll get light drizzle today, and then a major storm will drench us on Friday into Saturday. We may even — and this is still a big maybe — get snow on Christmas.

Booster appointments remain difficult to come by… Here’s the latest booster advice from the state of Washington. This really should not be so difficult at this point, but vaccine finders continue to be clunky and kludgey and difficult to use. Availability seems to be best through Vaccine.gov but there are still far more steps involved than there should be. Meanwhile a Biden administration official openly laughed at the idea of sending free tests to every American.

… but not impossible. Southeast Seattle Senior Center got in touch to let us know they’re hosting biweekly clinics with appointments available by calling 206-722-0317. Also there are some walk-in appointments.

Mark your calendar for December 18. The Seattle Indian Health Board is throwing a big family-friendly clinic and health fair at the community health center in Little Saigon. There’ll be a vendor market, vaccinations for kids, food trucks, a dental clinic, and more — get the details and RSVP here.

The Seattle Department of Transportation hired a new ADA coordinator in October. Here he is. I like the cut of his jib.

UW still hasn’t fixed the directions to their Harborview clinic, weeks after it was pointed out that the ONLY directions on the website are for people driving from I-5. Taking transit? Walking? Biking? Using paratransit? Nuts to you!

Teamsters need money and wood. Teamsters Local 174 is on strike, with over 300 cement workers picketing a handful of construction companies after contract negotiations broke down. Fiscal donations are needed, but because of the cold weather they’ve set up barrel fires for warmth on the picket lines and they need fuel. Anybody want to organize a delivery?

Seattle Aquarium needs clean water. Not, like, donations of clean water — they have plenty of that, don’t worry — but like all life on Earth, they need oceans free of pollution. After you’re done admiring this very fine footage of the sea turtle they’re currently rehabbing, please sign this letter asking the federal government to do more to protect coastal waters.

Lion sightings in West Seattle. Sea lions, that is. One is expired; another appears to be elderly and not in the best shape. West Seattle Blog has pix. Of course, if you see a marine mammal, keep your distance and call Seal Sitters at 206-905-SEAL.

In my day we played in empty lots full of rusty nails and we liked it that way. But that doesn’t mean kids today shouldn’t have something better. Seattle Parks is eyeing a makeover for Carkeek Park and they want your feedback. Should the play area be nature-inspired, modern and colorful, or imaginative? The future of America’s youth depends on your answer.

HAUNTING. Maybe it’s for the best that I wasn’t able to get into the Recall Sawant party, because it looked like that scene in Batman Returns when Max Shreck wakes up in the Penguin’s evil subterranean lair. Compare and contrast:

It’s ridiculous and obscene that we have streets like this in Seattle. 19 pedestrians have died while walking in the city so far this year.

Some consolation: This other street is now slightly less terrifying to cross.

So is Skittles a furry now? Sure, why the hell not.