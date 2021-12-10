Slog AM: Roe v. Wade Died Today, Sawant Has Become an Inspirational Story, Murder Hornet Season Is Over

The tombstone of American democracy... Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

is that it will provide her with something Americans are addicted to: the inspirational story . Personally, I do everything I can to resist yarns of this kind. They are unhelpful because they celebrate the will of the individual. We see this sort of thing in the movie King Richard. Black inner-city girls become tennis stars because of their father's will, devotion, dedication to success. What all of this says is: You, you slouch, could be rich and famous like the Williams if you put more of your back into your dreams. And so, in this scenario, the problem is not society, but you and how you use your time and money. By beating the odds once again in a very dramatic fashion, Sawant will unavoidably and inadvertently enter the realm of the inspirational story. It could become a bio-pic like Ali and inspire generations of Americans. In the end, inspiration just might eclipse Sawant's much-hated socialism.

Regardless of the results of the Seattle City Council recall election, the proliferation of print-your-ballot stations under campaign tents on Capitol Hill shows that the state's electioneering laws have not kept pace with modern technology. https://t.co/OaHBezBcFe

? This call to reform "electioneering"—which, in other words, plainly means giving citizens the easiest access possible to democracy—because you are unhappy with the results of the vote? Yeah, exactly. It sounds just like that : "GOP-Aligned Group Finds No Evidence of Wisconsin Voter Fraud After 10-Month Investigation." And yet, Wisconsin's GOP still wants reforms and ballot purity.

Remember Fnarf? He was once the king of Slog's commentators. That was so long ago. But he is still around, and this is what he has to say on Facebook about the recall debacle: "Also, even if you hate her with the heat of a thousand sun's, what does it say about you that you want to remove a legitimately elected office holder in a wildly anti-democratic special election in an off year with nothing else on the ballot? Voter suppression works, but it's ugly as hell." Fnarf's real name is Steve Thornton.

Murder hornet season comes to end with, reports MyNorthwest, no sighting of those beastly things in three whole months. But let's enter with our imagination into a Whatcom County forest that is cold and wet. It is night. There are strange animal sounds everywhere. We also hear the creaking of a number of ancient trees and the running of a hidden stream. And there, just ahead of us—there in the depths of the pine-smelling dark, we see something. What is it? We know it's there. Its giant eyes blink.

The headline:"Inflation surged 6.8% in November, even more than expected, to fastest rate since 1982." In the article: "The consumer price index, which measures the cost of a wide-ranging basket of goods and services, rose 0.8% for the month, good for a 6.8% pace on a year over year basis..." So, it actually rose 0.8% percent in November.

I have given up on snow showing up soon. For now, it's all about rain, wind, and sudden bursts of sunshine. The snow is staying in the mountains.

Dead person found in a car parked on the 3900 block of 48th Ave South. The car was deprived of its owner. And the cause of death is unknown.

Which building in Seattle has this view? Or does it share the same designer and builder with Frasier's apartment?



Debut on @fox13seattle! I love being here - everyone is so nice and welcoming! #goteam pic.twitter.com/Smq8Iu00pW

The Supreme Court has decided to keep Texas' bizarre abortion law intact. This means Roe v. Wade is effectively a piece of American history. CNN's legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin put it this way: "This is a constitutional right that has been recognized since 1973, since Roe v. Wade. And the Supreme Court has said, now twice, that it's OK for Texas to take away this right from women... I think that is a very clear message of where they're heading on the Mississippi case." AP has a great analysis about the second part of the Supreme Court's decision (permitting clinics to continue suing the ban): "The outcome is at best only a partial victory for abortion providers." Why? Because suits will end up with "the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has twice voted to allow enforcement of the abortion ban." Goodnight, Roe v. Wade. Let the Dark Ages begin.

How will Texas #Republicans get rid of their mistresses' babies now that #SCOTUS has essentially outlawed abortion ? pic.twitter.com/n8kY9DhdBA

They have what lots of women in Texas and America lack: money.

The presidential election of 2020 continues. It will never end because Trump is in essence endless. Today in the election that never ends, it's all about Trump hating on Isreal's former prime minister Netanyahu because, you know, he congratulated Biden for winning a race that's still very much alive for large sections of the GOP. The Times of Israel: "‘F*ck him’: Trump rages at Netanyahu, claims he saved Israel from destruction."

Recall the boy who is accused of killing and wounding lots of people at his Michigan high school with his father's gun. The mass shooting is one of many, so it's easy to forget. Anyway, recall his parents were nowhere to be found when charged with manslaughter. And recall once more how the parents (James and Jennifer Crumbley), wanted by US Marshalls, were found by the police in an art studio in a Detroit building that was once a truck factory. The art studio, it turns out, is owned by a Detroit painter, Andrzej Sikora. Jennifer Crumbley apparently did a little wheeling and dealing for him. Sikora claims, however, he didn't know the two were wanted by the law because he doesn't watch TV. He is an artist. All they do is think about beauty and colors. Sikora's work, nevertheless, does nothing for me.



65 year old Andrzej Sikora let The Crumbleys stay in his studio. He turned himself in to authorities. #OxfordHigh #michiganhighschool #EthanCrumbley pic.twitter.com/EHU87Z4hDH

Built to last... NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA engineers built and tested the first self-powered aircraft to fly on another planet to answer a simple question: Could the helicopter fly at all? The goal was to take five flights in 30 Martian days or break the aircraft trying. But eight Earth months into that experiment, Ingenuity is still flying and doing things no one ever expected. The helicopter, which took its first flight on April 19, is breaking its own records for distance and speed.

by the success and longevity of its helicopter on Mars? You made it to work, not to make a profit. Do not confuse the two. It is the nature of the private sector to build things that will not last.